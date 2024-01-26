Chelsea to make staggering £63m loss on record breaking signing; Pochettino never given the chance to use him

Chelsea are willing to accept a cut-price fee for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are reportedly willing to make a huge loss on Romelu Lukaku and plan to offload him permanently at the end of the season.

Some thought Mauricio Pochettino would give the talented striker another chance at Stamford Bridge, but this was ultimately out of the manager’s hands.

Pochettino claimed in August that he “wasn’t able to change anything” regarding Lukaku because he had his heart set on returning to Italy.

Chelsea signed Lukaku in 2021 from Inter Milan for a then-club record fee of £98m but he only spent one full season at Stamford Bridge before being loaned out.

Lukaku returned to Inter Milan for two seasons before signing for Roma on loan at the start of this season. He has scored an impressive 15 goals in 26 appearances for the Giallorossi this term.

Chelsea have been forced to pay a portion of Lukaku’s wages during his loan spells.

He earns an eye-watering £325,000 per week, which explains why the Blues have found it difficult to sell him. His contract with the London club lasts until 2026.

Chelsea to make huge loss on Lukaku this summer

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Chelsea are willing to offload Lukaku for a cut-price fee of €43m (approx. £37m) this summer – £61m less than what they bought him for.

Roma currently sit in 8th place in Serie A and face a battle to qualify for Europe, which would likely be a minimum requirement for them to have any chance of signing the 30-year-old.

Even if the Italian club do qualify for Europe and have the funds to match Chelsea’s valuation, Lukaku’s wage demands will still be a big issue.

A move to Saudi Arabia seems the likeliest option for Lukaku at this stage.

Roma played Al-Shabab in a friendly in Riyadh earlier this week and Lukaku praised the Saudi Pro League in an interview, saying he is excited by the direction the division is going.

“In the next two years, I see Saudi Pro League becoming one of the best in the world, if not the best,” Lukaku told Riyadiya TV.

“The clubs make a lot of efforts to bring the big players here. As a result, the teams and the footballing qualities are improving significantly.

“They are improving a lot. It could be the best competition in the world.’

Lukaku was then asked whether he could see himself playing in the Middle East in the future, with the forward responding ‘absolutely’.

His price tag of £37m won’t be a problem for the biggest Saudi clubs, so at this stage, Lukaku looks likely to become the next big star to make the switch to the Gulf State.

