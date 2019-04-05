Chelsea to move for £34m Brazilian ace if transfer ban is lifted

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, if their transfer ban is lifted.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy do not know, at this stage, if they will be able to delay, reduce or even overturn their two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA but are still pushing ahead with potential targets.

The club’s appeal against the sanction is set to be heard by the Appeal Committee on April 11, and should that fail it is expected that the case will then go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

ESPN reports that the 21-year-old has been watched by Chelsea scouts, while Shakhtar Donetsk have also been showing an interest in the player.

Guimaraes primarily plays as a defensive midfielder and his performances for the Brazilian top-flight club are said to have caught the attention of a number of top European sides.

The impressive youngster has made 52 appearances for Paranaense, scoring four goals and adding another four assists.

Paranaense are said to have rejected a bid from Inter Milan for the player back in January, while Napoli, AC Milan and Lille have also been monitoring the progress of the starlet.

Guimaraes, who has a release clause of £34million, is reported to have the skill set that would suit Maurizio Sarri’s formation and is being labelled as a good foil for Jorginho at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.

Roma, meanwhile, are willing to sell Chelsea target Cengiz Under this summer and have placed a €40million fee on his head. Read the full story here…