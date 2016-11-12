Chelsea to offer Costa new deal amid Atletico Madrid interest

Chelsea are keen to tie down Diego Costa’s long-term future to the club amid interest from former club Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

Costa has been regularly linked with a move back to the Calderon since joining Chelsea in 2014.

A return to Spain appeared likely after a disappointing campaign last term, but Costa has been revitalised under Antonio Conte and has nine goals in 11 Premier League appearances to his name this season.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea hope to persuade the 28-year-old to extend his contract beyond 2019 in a bid to ward off interest from Diego Simeone’s men.