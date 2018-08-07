Chelsea to open talks with Lyon tonight over £53m Liverpool target

Chelsea will look to press ahead with a move for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir by opening talks with the French club on Tuesday night, according to reports.

The France international was on the verge of a £53million move to Liverpool earlier this summer, only for the move to collapse in strange circumstances with a row emerging over his fee and a long-standing knee injury.

The Blues have also been linked with a move for Fekir – who has hinted he would prefer a move to Liverpool – in the recent past with Maurizio Sarri looking to improve his squad before the transfer deadline at 5pm on Thursday.

And the Daily Express claims that Chelsea will ‘open channels’ between themselves and the Ligue 1 outfit on Tuesday evening as they look to agree a deal for Fekir.

Lyon travel to Stamford Bridge for a match at 8pm on Tuesday night in Chelsea’s last pre-season clash before the new campaign.

The report continues by saying that ‘talks with Lyon over a possible £55m deal for Fekir will be held’.

Fekir recently admitted he was unsure what the future held with still time left in the window for him to leave Lyon.

“As you can see, I am in Lyon. I am very good here,” Fekir told the club’s official website.

“But the transfer window is still long and everything goes very fast in football. We do not know what will happen in the future but I am very good at OL.

“I feel great in the group. We have very good players, there is a good atmosphere.

“We live well and I hope that OL will have a great season.”

