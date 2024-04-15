Chelsea to outbid Man Utd and Liverpool for sublime midfielder with 13 goals this season

Chelsea are prepared to put big money on the table for Teun Koopmeiners

Chelsea are ready to blow Manchester United and Liverpool away for the signing of a goalscoring midfielder who helped pile misery on Jurgen Klopp’s farewell, according to reports.

Less than one month ago Liverpool were still dreaming of lifting a historic quadruple. Such a feat would’ve been the perfect way to see off departing manager Klopp, though the Reds’ season has crumbled over the past four weeks.

Failure to take their chances and kill off games has been at the heart of Liverpool’s struggles. A 4-3 defeat to Man Utd in the FA Cup was followed up by dropped points against the Red Devils in the league.

The situation would worsen over the past few days, with Liverpool suffering a punishing 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in the Europa League. Another home defeat – this time to Crystal Palace – would await on Sunday.

Among the key performers who masterminded Liverpool’s 3-0 humbling at the hands of Atalanta was Dutch midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation this season, notching 13 goals across all competitions for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Koopmeiners’ exploits have not gone unnoticed, with Man Utd and Liverpool both linked with signing the player this summer.

Juventus are also in the mix, though per La Gazzetta dello Sport, the presence of the English sides – along with their greater spending power – may prove fatal for Juve’s transfer chances.

It was claimed Atalanta would be willing to do business for roughly €55m/£47m. However, according to a fresh update from SportsMediaSet, Chelsea could torch their domestic rivals.

READ MORE: The ridiculous XI of players Chelsea sold before they hit their prime: Salah, De Bruyne, Ampadu…

Chelsea to spend big; Koopmeiners’ exit plea

They state the Blues are fully prepared to go above and beyond and fork out €60m/£51.3m to sign Koopmeiners this summer.

Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to watch Koopmeiners in action during Atalanta’s clash with Liverpool last Thursday. Koopmeiners did not score, though looked the part against the Reds.

Koopmeiners has already publicly stated he wishes to experience a new challenge this summer.

Speaking to De Telegraaf during the last international break, the Dutchman stated: “I have told Atalanta that I want to leave the club in the summer.

“I hope there will be options to consider this year… I’ve had an amazing time at Atalanta and I hope they will get a big sum.”

If the latest report is accurate, it’s Chelsea who are prepared to put the biggest fee on the table so far.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea star set to ‘accept’ summer exit on one condition as Tottenham, Newcastle circle