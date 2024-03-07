Chelsea to rival Arsenal for prolific LaLiga striker as exciting alternative to Osimhen, Toney emerges

Chelsea and Arsenal are both interested in Girona striker Artem Dovbyk

Chelsea are seriously considering signing a new striker in the summer and Girona star Artem Dovbyk has emerged as one potential option.

The Blues’ main centre-forward Nicolas Jackson has shown some flashes of brilliance but has still only scored eight goals in the Premier League this term.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring in competition for Jackson and has several big names on his transfer wish list.

As previously reported, Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen is Chelsea’s top target.

They face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United for him, however, and would have to pay his £111m release clause to bring him in.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is another player the Blues have their eye on but again, plenty of clubs are in the race with Arsenal and Newcastle also keen.

Chelsea are looking at alternatives as a result, and reports from Spain suggest that Dovbyk is one player who’s admired by the London club.

READ MORE: Pochettino sack: Sky Sports man drops big Chelsea axe verdict as Boehly looks at iconic duo as replacements

Chelsea join Arsenal in race for Artem Dovbyk

As per a report cited by Caught Offside, Chelsea are ‘keen on signing Dovbyk’ in the summer after being impressed with his performances for Girona this season.

Girona are second in the LaLiga table and the Ukraine international has played a big role in their success, scoring 14 goals and making five assists in 25 league appearances so far.

This makes Dovbyk the third-highest scorer in the Spanish top flight and is only behind Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham and Getafe front man Borja Mayoral in the goal charts.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that top European clubs are taking notice of Dovbyk’s performances. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal are also thought to be admirers of the 26-year-old forward.

The Gunners’ strike duo of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have netted only nine Premier League goals between them this term and Mikel Arteta wants to bring in more fire power.

If Dovbyk could replicate his current form in the Premier League, he could prove to be a valuable addition for either Chelsea or Arsenal.

He is under contract with Girona until 2028 and only joined them last summer, however, so would reportedly cost in the region of €45m (approx. £38.4m).

It will be interesting to see if one of the London duo are willing to match that fee in the coming months.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea set to battle Liverpool for USMNT star with Man City and AC Milan also circling