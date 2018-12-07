Chelsea to rival Real Madrid, PSG for €60m-rated Juventus sensation

Chelsea have joined a host of clubs in the race to sign a €60million-rated Juventus midfield sensation, according to the latest reports.

Italian paper Corriere dello Sport suggested earlier in the week that Barcelona are preparing a €60m bid for highly-rated Juve man Rodrigo Bentancur.

The 21-year-old Uruguay international made his debut for Boca Juniors at 17 and, having made the move to Serie A, has established himself as a key member of Max Allegri’s squad this term.

The player had reportedly attracted bids from Manchester United, Real Madrid and AC Milan prior to joining Juve, and Real are apparently still monitoring his progress.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Bentancur is valued at around £53m by Juve and has a number of top European clubs chasing him.

Los Blancos are joined by Man City, Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain in their interest, while the report also suggests Chelsea are firmly in the hunt.

The box-to-box midfielder has amassed 15 appearances across all competitions so far this season after struggling for game time during the 2017-18 campaign.