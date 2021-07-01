Chelsea to sell unwanted trio as Tuchel exploits chance to buy Bayern star

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly willing to offload three Chelsea players this summer in a bid to clear up space and transfer funds to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich.

The Blues manager is settling into his first summer at the Stamford Bridge hotseat as he plans his next trophy assault. Having steered Chelsea to a remarkable Champions League success, his next mission will be a push for the Premier League title.

The European champions have been linked with a whole host of names, not least a new centre forward. With Timo Werner struggling for goals, it’s little wonder to see Erling Haaland’s name pop up once again.

However, Tuchel is also paying attention to his winger options and Coman has now been touted as an obtainable target.

The winger was part of the France squad dumped out of Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage by Switzerland. Coman is a born winner, having celebrated a league title success in each of his 10 seasons as a professional.

Nonetheless, his club future remains uncertain with Bayern looking to tie him down to a new deal.

Coman’s deal at Bayern Munich is due to expire in summer 2023 and an agreement over an extension has yet to be agreed.

And that, according to the Daily Express, leaves Bayern vulerable to an approach. With his career described as being at a crossroads, the chance to sign Coman is viewed as an open goal for his suitors.

They state Coman carries an £86m asking price – a fee which would not deter Chelsea.

And to finance the raid and free up space in his squad, the paper claims the Blues boss plans to sell three stars. They claim Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley are the players up for grabs.

Barkley is the most likely to leave as he seems to have no future at Stamford Bridge.

The attacking midfielder spent the recent campaign on loan at Aston Villa. After initially impressing, scoring two goals in his first four games, his spell, much like Villa’s season, quickly fizzled out.

And with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic ahead of him, Barkey is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements. A move to Newcastle has been touted as a ‘perfect next destination’.

Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi tipped to depart

The report also mentions Ziyech as a potential sale, even though he only joined from Ajax last summer.

His season was affected by a knee injury in September and a hip problem not long afterwards. Despite showing glimpses of his talent, he’s largely failed to win over Tuchel.

The final name mentioned is Hudson-Odoi. He was initially favoured by Tuchel and used in a wing-back role upon his appointment.

He featured 23 times in total but only completed a full 90 minutes on two occasions.

Having previously attracted the attention of Bayern, it’s suggested he could be used in a player-plus-cash deal for Coman.

