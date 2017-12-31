Chelsea to target €25million Porto star in January

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will target Porto star Alex Telles in January, according to reports.

The Italian has been on the lookout for a new left back since the start of the season, and made several unsuccessful attempts to prise Alex Sandro from former club Juventus.

Current first choice Marcos Alonso has impressed and remains in Conte’s plans, but it’s an area of the squad that is weaker than the rest.

Brazilian Telles, who Porto value at around €25million, has been in exceptional form for Porto this season, especially shining in the Champions League.

Sandro, meanwhile, is understood to still be of interest to Chelsea, but is likely to to cost at least twice as much as Telles, pushing the Porto man to the top of the list.