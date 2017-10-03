Ancelotti tipped for Chelsea return as Milan prepare Conte offer

Chelsea have reportedly made the return of Carlo Ancelotti their top priority amid growing claims Antonio Conte will be lured back to Italy.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge, but recently made no secret of the fact that he misses life in his homeland.

And la Gazetta dello Sport claims Milan are already making plans to lure Conte back to Serie A, with the club putting together a package worth €7m a season to the San Siro.

It’s claimed Milan’s owners are growing increasingly impatient with current coach Vincenzo Montella and will replace him if he fails to match the club’s minimum objective of a top-three finish and a return to the Champions League.

Milan invested heavily this summer, but currently find themselves down in seventh place in Serie A.

Should Milan lure former Juventus coach Conte back to Italy, it’s claimed Chelsea’s owners are already making plans to lure Ancelotti back to Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti left Bayern Munich last week after just 15 months in charge and stated on Monday that he’s ready to take a 10-month break from football.

However, the Daily Telegraph’s Sam Wallace reckons the sacking of Ancelotti from the Bridge in 2011 was one of Roman Abramovich’s “biggest regrets” and that the Blues owner would love the chance to work with the Italian again.

Wallace writes: “The mistake Chelsea always felt was that they were too trigger happy with Ancelotti, sacking him the season after he won the double.

Discussing his future last week, Conte said: “I miss Italy and I am sure I won’t stay abroad for too long. I want to make some great experiences and move back to Italy afterwards. I don’t know when but that’s my objective.

“It is hard to predict the future because this job is very complicated. Today you are here, tomorrow you can be somewhere else.

“I am happy about my experience at Chelsea and one day I’d like to be a sporting director as well.”