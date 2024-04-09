Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been told he can instantly fix the club’s inconsistency troubles this season by launching a daring summer raid on Manchester United for Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford – with the reasons why such a move could be made having been detailed.

The Blues have not scaled the heights expected of them this season under highly-respected coach Mauricio Pochettino, with their current position of ninth not exactly a huge-improvement on their lowly 12th-placed finish last season. However, there have been signs of progress for Chelsea this season – particularly thanks to the huge impact made by Cole Palmer, who has given the Blues reasons for major optimism at Stamford Bridge.

However, while Chelsea have already matched last season’s 44-point tally in the Premier League, the 10 losses they have suffered in their 30 matches played so far tells you exactly just how inconsistent they have been.

There are, of course, mitigating circumstances too, with captain Reece James suffering far too long on the sidelines, while major summer signing Christopher Nkunku has only managed eight appearances of an injury-riddled campaign.

Nonetheless, pressure on Pochettino’s position has understandably been cranked up amid what has proved a disappointing campaign.

However, TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that the Blues do instead plan to stay loyal to Pochettino as things stand, with a thorough review of his first season in charge set to be held at the season’s end.

Nonetheless, the Argentine himself feels he still has the backing of the Blues board and planning for the summer window is gathering pace as Pochettino and Co look to steer Chelsea back into a position of power in the Premier League.

Chelsea told to sign Man Utd pair Rashford and Fernandes

Widespread reports claims the Blues are honing their search this summer into the signing of a new striker – to put away the glut of chances they create – as well as a new central defender to step into the shoes of legendary, but ageing defender, Thiago Silva.

However, their former star William Gallas, who who two successive Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho, reckons they should make a move for Man Utd pair Fernandes and Rashford.

Why either would jump ship from United to south-west London remains hugely debatable, though Gallas has outlined why he thinks the huge double move would pay dividends.

“Both Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes could be good options for Chelsea. Both are quality players,” Gallas said.

“Bruno could definitely be the kind of midfielder who has the quality to play in the number ten role where Chelsea lack strength.

“Chelsea are a team of young players and Bruno Fernandes has the leadership qualities to get through certain periods.”

With the Blues having to now tread a careful line due to FFP concerns, it’s been suggested they could cash in on a number of names to help balance the books.

Two of those consistently linked with exits are James, often touted as a target for Real Madrid, and Conor Gallagher, who finds himself tipped as a cross-capital target for London rivals Tottenham.

Pochettino urged to hang on to Chelsea pair

However, Gallas is adamant that the Blues cannot afford to sell either player.

“Chelsea won’t sell Reece James, you have to keep players who have come through the academy and you need players with that identity,” the Frenchman added.

“He is the captain, but unfortunately, he is often injured – despite this, we should keep him. It’s the same for Connor Gallagher, they both have to stay.

“I know that there are problems with the finances at the moment, but they have to sell another player to fix this.”

