Chelsea told to pay extra £10m for Fabregas replacement

Zenit St Petersburg have reportedly told Chelsea that midfield target Leandro Paredes will cost them £36million.

The Blues are stepping up their efforts to sign the Argentina midfielder they have identified as Maurizio Sarri’s No 1 choice to replace Cesc Fabregas at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain star completed a £10m switch to Monaco last week, leaving summer signing Jorginho, Real Madrid loanee Mateo Kovacic, World Cup semi-finalist Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and N’Golo Kante as his options in the middle – although replacing Fabregas has become one of the club’s main aims this month – as well as bringing in a new striker.

The Blues have also been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot, but it appears that Parades is their top target after it was reported that Chelsea had launched a £26.8m bid to snare him from Zenit.

The Russian outfit paid £24m plus add-ons to Roma for Paredes in 2017, but it’s reported the 24-year-old has had his head turned by Chelsea’s interest and is keen to make the move.

The Daily Mail, however, reports that Zenit have told the west London club that an offer in the region of £36m will be needed to prize the player away.

