A 16-year association with Chelsea is nearing its end after a trusted source confirmed how much the Blues will receive for an impending exit.

Chelsea are tipped to be one of the most active players this summer with Thomas Tuchel to be given free reign to reshape his squad. The club have been linked with a superstar addition in the forward ranks. Timo Werner has failed to deliver the goods despite his all-action displays. But to help bolster their kitty for a major splash, several initial exits are on the cards.

Serie A appears to be a common destination for multiple Blues tipped to leave.

Hakim Ziyech, Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori have all been linked with AC Milan. In Tomori’s case Milan know full well what they would be getting after his successful loan stint last season.

Prior reports indicated Milan’s willingness to trigger a clause to make his temporary stay permanent.

The Italian giants were reportedly seeking to renegotiate the previously agreed fee, but club chief Marina Granovskaia put her foot down.

Now, per trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tomori’s permanent exit to Milan has been ‘confirmed.’

Romano tweeted that the ‘clause has been triggered’. Furthermore, he revealed the ‘final fee’ Chelsea are to receive is €28.5m (£24.5m).

The Athletic also picked up the story, and stated the move will be officially confirmed by the clubs in the next 24 hours.

Tuchel eyeing Liverpool’s potential Wijnaldum replacement

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel thinks Saul Niguez could be the ideal man to complement his midfield next season.

That is the news coming from Spain with Tuchel said to be a big admirer of the progressive midfielder, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Tuchel already has Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour competing for two midfield spots. Gilmour though could be allowed to leave on loan this summer as he looks for serious game time.

Saul’s option have narrowed somewhat. Bayern Munich were thought to be keen but that option has disappeared. And per the source, only Juventus, PSG, Man Utd and Chelsea now remain in the hunt.

AS (via Sport Witness) similarly named Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to have Saul “in their sights”.

Liverpool’s need for a midfield addition is arguably greater after Wijnaldum’s departure, and their link to the Atletico man was noted here.

