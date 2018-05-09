Chelsea top-four hopes hanging by a thread, as Huddersfield survive

Chelsea’s top-four hopes are hanging by a thread after Huddersfield ensured their Premier League survival with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

David Wagner’s side needed a point to secure their top-flight status following a draw at champions Manchester City and they repeated that feat to deal a huge blow to Chelsea’s hopes of nicking a Champions League spot.

Laurent Depoitre gave Huddersfield a shock lead early in the second half and Town held firm after Marcos Alonso’s fortuitous equaliser to claim the draw they required.

The result left Swansea needing to overturn a three-point and nine-goal difference to Southampton on the final day to stay up.

Chelsea dominated possession throughout the game on Wednesday night and the visitors were camped inside their own half for long spells but they earned the point they requited to preserve their top-flight status.

Depoitre fired Huddersfield ahead against the run of play with 50 minutes on the clock.

The Terriers caught Chelsea on the break and when Willian was robbed off possession Aaron Mooy clipped a ball forward for the striker to chase and although he was denied initially by the on-rushing Willy Caballero, he converted the follow up to put Town ahead.

Just minutes before that Antonio Rudiger had headed wide when well placed – his second guilt-edged chance of the game after he fired wide at the far post from just five yards out early on.

Alvaro Morata was also forced wide after rounding Jonas Lossl and could only square the ball into the six-yard box, which was cleared away.

Chelsea levelled on 62 minutes when Mathias Jorgensen’s clearance hit Marcos Alonso in the face and rebounded into the net.

Chelsea pressed forward and Lossl made a fabulous late save to deny the hosts in a dramatic goalmouth scramble before he repelled a shot from Alvaro Morata.