Chelsea end week in top four as Willian scores third penalty in a row

Chelsea strengthened their top four hopes by beating Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

Manchester United’s win over Bournemouth earlier in the day had seen the Blues slip to fifth place, but a 3-0 victory ensured they reclaimed fourth from the Red Devils.

Both goals came in the first half. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring with a smart first-time finish on the turn, just before the half-hour mark.

And as the break approached, Christian Pulisic was brought down in the box to win a penalty for the hosts. Willian stepped up to convert his third spot kick in three games.

That made 2019-20 Willian’s most prolific Premier League season in a Chelsea shirt, while he also became just the sixth player in the competition’s history to score penalties in three successive matches.

Ross Barkley scored in stoppage time of the second half to make it 3-0, as Chelsea held on to return to the final Champions League spot.