Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has confirmed his desire to leave the Eredivise giants this summer – and has suggested an agreement has already been reached on his next move.

The 24-year-old stopper helped the Dutch side come within a whisker of reaching last year’s Champions League final and has been linked with a host of top clubs.

They include Barcelona where he spent five years at the Catalan giant’s academy.

A possible return to the Nou Camp was partly fuelled by stories that Marc-Andre ter Stegen was hesitating on a renewal with Barca but most reports suggest the German goalkeeper is more than happy to sign up again and retain his position as their disputed No.1.

Chelsea have also been strongly linked with Cameroon international Onana, as they seek a new No 1 to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Tottenham are reportedly keen as they consider long-term successors to Hugo Lloris in their goal.

Now the goalkeeper has confimed for the first time that he is ready to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena and has a decision on his next club may already have been reached.

“It was five great years here. But now my time has come to take a [next] step,” he told Fox Sports.

“We made that appointment last year. I don’t know yet what will happen, but my ambitions and agreements are clear.”

Onana has three years left on his Ajax deal, but his revelation that he will be allowed to move on will rekindle hopes that a transfer to the Premier League is on.

Onana is rated in the €40m bracket (£35m) by Ajax and news that he is open to a new adventure will be music to the ears of Hakim Ziyech, who himself has already agreed to make the move from Amsterdam to Stamford Bridge and is reportedly keen for his teammate to follow him to London.

In other Chelsea news, Frank Lampard is reported to be ‘calling a transfer target every day’ in order to convince him to sign for the Blues on a free transfer ahead of Liverpool.