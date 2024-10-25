Chelsea, Tottenham lead pursuit of monster centre-back in first-of-its-kind transfer

Abdukodir Khusanov is being scouted by big Premier League sides such as Chelsea, Tottenham

Chelsea and Tottenham are the two biggest names pursuing Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, who has been described as a monster by team-mates, in what would be an unprecedented move.

Khusanov is only 20, but is already making tracks in the professional game. Into his second season with Lens, and first as a regular starter, he has made a big impression this term.

He has played eight games in Ligue 1 so far in the campaign, and has had the eyes of some big sides on him.

TBRFootball reports Premier League sides Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Brighton and West Ham have all watched him this season.

On the continent, each of Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Atalanta and Marseille are said to be keen on the 20-year-old.

The report states he is already regarded as one of the best centre-backs in France, with team-mates feeling the 6ft1in defender is a ‘monster’.

At the moment, it is believed he would command a £25million transfer fee.

Khusanov would break new ground

If he were to head to the Premier League, Khusanov would be breaking new ground.

Indeed, no Uzbek player has ever represented a Premier League side, so it would be the first transfer of its kind.

In fact, there are not many big-name Uzbek players across Europe. Khusanov finished third in Uzbek player-of-the-year voting in 2023, and first-placed Abbosek Fayzullaev was directly involved in 19 goals for CSKA Moscow last season.

Eldor Shomurodov finished third in voting in 2022, but won the award in 2021. He is perhaps the Uzbek player who has reached the highest level, playing at Roma, where he has scored seven goals and assisted six more in 55 games.

If Khusanov was to make a move to the Premier League, it would be an achievement in itself, but given the status of the vast majority of Uzbek players, he could rise past them all and become the best footballing export from his country.

Given he ranks in the 99th percentile for interceptions and the 92nd for blocks in all of Europe’s top-five leagues over the last year, it does not seem those skills will vanish any time soon.

Chelsea round-up: Exits on the cards

Though Chelsea are likely to recruit heavily, as they do in most transfer windows, exits are also very likely.

Ben Chilwell is almost certain to leave the club soon, and TEAMtalk is aware that Borussia Dortmund are eyeing him.

Carney Chukwuemeka could also head to mainland Europe amid interest from Barcelona, and Chelsea have decided £30million might be enough for them to say goodbye to him.

More inbound transfers are also likely, though, and as with Khusanov, Chelsea are battling Spurs for Liam Delap, who’s acquitted himself very well in the Premier League so far. Tottenham are believed to be leading that race so far.

Another forward in the Blues’ sights is Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, and both they and Arsenal are said to be on red alert, amid the possibility the Swede could force his way out of St James’ Park in 2025.

Khusanov’s career so far

By Nathan Egerton

March 2022 – After playing for the youth teams of Uzbek club Bunyodkor, Khusanov moved to Belarus and joined Energetik-BGU Minsk.

He made his senior debut a few days later, starting in a 3-1 win against Vitebsk in the Belarusian Premier League.

May 2022 – The centre-back scored his first senior goal in a 4-1 win over Neman Grodno and also registered two assists in the game.

November 2022 – He finished his debut season with three goals and four assists in 27 appearances and was also named in the Team of the Season.

March 2023 – Khusanov was part of the Uzbekistan Under-20 side that won the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, playing every minute in all six games at the tournament and conceding just one goal.

June 2023 – He made his senior debut for Uzbekistan, coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over Oman in the CAFA Nations Cup.

July 2023 – The defender completed a €100,000 move to RC Lens and signed a four-year contract, becoming the first Uzbek player to play in Ligue 1.

September 2023 – Khusanov made his Ligue 1 debut, starting in a 1-0 win over FC Metz.

November 2023 – He made his Champions League debut against Arsenal, coming off the bench in a 6-0 defeat at the Emirates.

July 2024 – The 20-year-old made three appearances for Uzbekistan at the 2024 Olympics.