Ivan Toney could return to England, with Chelsea and Tottenham after him

Former Premier League striker Ivan Toney is reportedly considering a return to England after only six months in Saudi Arabia, and Chelsea and Tottenham have shown interest in him.

Toney could have made a move within the Premier League in the summer. He was linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham after a few good seasons with Brentford.

TEAMtalk revealed that the Blues were willing to lodge a good offer to get him. But Saudi side Al-Ahli offered better terms, and Toney ended up landing there.

Less than six months later, Fichajes reports the former Brentford man is considering a return to England, as he has not found the same level of motivation for the game in his new surroundings.

The report states that Chelsea and Tottenham have once again shown an interest in landing Toney.

It is also believed there may be doubts on if either side could land him given the finances of signing him, particularly given he now earns around £400,000 per week, which equal is the highest salary in the Premier League (Kevin De Bruyne).

Toney fears realised

After Toney moved to Saudi Arabia, England legend Wayne Rooney slammed him for the switch, which he felt would hurt his chances of adding to his six England caps and becoming the Three Lions’ next No.9.

“Ivan Toney might have ruined his chances with his move,” he said.

And those fears have come true, with Toney not having been included in an England squad since Euro 2024.

At 28 years old, if he returns to England soon, he could get himself back in their thinking, but he’s unlikely to have a long time left playing at that level regardless, and could have allowed other strikers past him in their mind.

Chelsea round-up: Big striker moves possible

Chelsea could potentially see Christopher Nkunku move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the club wanting to land him, and they may offer Randal Kolo Muani in exchange, but it’s not believed the Blues want to go ahead with that deal.

Liam Delap is also on the Blues’ radar, but they could be in competition with European giants Juventus, who have also joined the hunt for the Ipswich man.

Meanwhile, Chelsea target Tomas Araujo has been likened to Spain legend Gerard Pique.

And the Blues are one of a few big Premier League sides have opened talks to find out the conditions of a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens.

Toney’s Saudi stats