Brentford have earmarked one of the most talented young strikers in European football as a potential replacement for Igor Thiago, should the 24-goal Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur target be lured away in a big-money deal this summer, sources can confirm.

The Bees have a rich history of finding little-known gems and turning them into household names, with Ollie Watkins, Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney among their recent success stories.

Now, with star man Thiago attracting strong attention off the back of a brilliant season under rookie boss Keith Andrews, Brentford have been doing their due diligence on a talented man who could prove their next big discovery – and potentially step into the 24-year-old’s shoes should the Bees striker move on.

Per our sources, the Bees have taken a strong interest in Matviy Ponomarenko, who is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most promising young strikers in European football, attracting significant attention from several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old Ukrainian international, who stands 6ft 2in tall, has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Dynamo Kyiv, registering 10 goals in the Ukrainian Premier League from limited appearances while contributing further strikes in domestic cup ties and European competitions.

Born in Myronivka in January 2006, Ponomarenko has developed into a powerful, mobile centre-forward with excellent hold-up play, finishing ability with both feet, and an eye for linking attacks.

His recent form, including a brace in the Ukrainian Cup semi-final victory over Bukovyna Chernivtsi, has only heightened interest in his services. He made a dream senior debut for Ukraine in March 2026, scoring in stoppage time against Sweden, further underlining his potential.

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Brentford wary in case Chelsea or Spurs move for Igor Thiago

Brentford are closely monitoring the forward as they consider options for their attacking line, particularly if Thiago moves on.

The striker has attracted admiring glances from Chelsea – desperate to bolster their forward line this summer – and Tottenham, who will look to add more muscle up front if they retain their Premier League status and amid concerns over Dominic Solanke’s fitness.

Newcastle and Manchester City have also been touted as having an interest in a striker, who has scored a brilliant 24 goals in 35 games so far this season.

Brentford’s analytical approach to recruitment has seen them target similar high-potential talents in the past, and Ponomarenko’s profile aligns well with their model of investing in players ready to develop into first-team regulars.

Competition for his signature is fierce, however.

Fellow Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion have also shown strong interest, viewing him as a smart long-term addition to their squad.

In Germany, Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund have done a lot of legwork and are keen, while RB Leipzig have dispatched scouts on multiple occasions, impressed by his physical presence and clinical edge in front of goal. Meanwhile, Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor are actively pursuing a deal and remain confident of making progress in negotiations.

Dynamo Kyiv, who extended Ponomarenko’s contract until December 2028, are seeking a fee in the region of €25 million. With his current form continuing to impress, that valuation could rise further before the window opens, but they are unlikely to get more off interested clubs. Clubs from Spain and Portugal have also been linked in the past, highlighting the breadth of his appeal, but sources say the mentioned clubs are pushing hardest.

As the campaign draws to a close, Ponomarenko faces a pivotal decision: remain at Dynamo to push for domestic honours or seize the opportunity to test himself in one of Europe’s major leagues. Sources have been clear, though, the chances of him moving this summer are growing every day.

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