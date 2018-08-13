Chelsea, Tottenham target drops big hint over his long-term future

Wilfried Zaha insists he had remained focused on and committed to Crystal Palace despite the growing doubts that surrounded his future towards the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

The forward, who was strongly linked with potential moves to Chelsea and Tottenham this summer, again demonstrated not only his importance to his team when scoring their winning goal in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Fulham but why his manager Roy Hodgson is also desperate to retain him.

He remains in talks with the club about improving the contract that presently commits him to them until 2022, and despite the interest of Premier League rivals and the transfer deadline meaning speculation has since stopped, he said: “It makes no difference to me, because I had my head down anyway.

“All that stuff was not going to affect me or how the team were playing. Whatever happens happens. But I’m all Palace – and you can see on the pitch that all I think about is the team doing well.

“We are still speaking about (a potential new contract), still negotiating, whatever. Just going to see if we can come to an agreement.

“The main thing for me is scoring goals. Everyone talks about ‘no end product, no end product’. Well, tell me now.”