Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are leading the Premier League interest in Dinamo Tbilisi wonderkid Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the younger brother of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, TEAMtalk understands.

Just 16 years old, Kvaratskhelia junior is already making significant strides with Dinamo’s first team and has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Like his older brother, Tornike is a winger and came through the academy at the Georgian giants.

Khvicha left Dinamo shortly after making his senior debut before beginning his journey through Russian football and eventually establishing himself among the elite in Europe.

Tornike is now following a remarkably similar path, having become a regular part of Dinamo’s senior squad over the past six months despite his tender age.

Comparisons between the double Champions League winner and his younger brother are inevitable, and TEAMtalk can now exclusively reveal that competition is heating up for 16-year-old Tornike, who is promising to follow in his famous brother’s footsteps…

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Bayern leading the race for Tornike Kvaratskhelia

However, the Premier League pair will need to be quick if they are to seal a deal. And understandably, they are not the first powerful club to take a keen interest in the teenager.

Indeed, his emergence has sparked a growing battle for his signature, with Bayern Munich already taking a close look at the teenager and emerging as front-runners to land him.

TEAMtalk sources confirm that Kvaratskhelia spent time training with the German giants earlier this summer and Bayern remain keen to pursue a deal for him.

However, we can reveal that the Premier League’s biggest clubs are also monitoring his development closely.

Chelsea and Tottenham have been at the forefront of the English interest, while Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa have also made contact regarding a potential move.

Arsenal and Newcastle are also fully aware of Kvaratskhelia’s situation, intriguingly both clubs having recently stepped up their recruitment of emerging Georgian talent.

Arsenal have secured a deal for 17-year-old Georgia international Andria Bartishvili, while Newcastle recently captured Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi, the former teammate of Kvaratskhelia junior.

Despite the level of interest, any English club hoping to sign Tornike will have to be patient.

Under the rules governing international transfers of minors, a move to England cannot take place until he turns 18 in 2028, meaning the battle for his future is likely to develop over the next two years rather than result in an immediate transfer.

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