Chelsea, Tottenham warned off as Lazio offer key duo new deals

Lazio star duo Sergey Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile are set to be offered new contracts to ward off interest from Chelsea and Tottenham respectively.

Milinkovic-Savic has been continually linked with a move away from the Rome-based club this summer, with first Manchester United linked and then, more recently, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Indeed, only last week it was reported that the Serbia international was hoping to complete a switch to Stamford Bridge after delaying his return to Lazio training after the World Cup.

As for Immobile, the Italian forward had been tipped to join AC Milan before they landed Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus.

That move sparked talk that Spurs may again try and move for the 28-year-old, but Il Messaggero states that Lazio are desperate to put an end to all the speculation over their futures by handing both players lucrative new contracts.

The duo are set to earn €3m plus bonuses, although it remains to be seen whether they accept the offers of new contracts or not.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline