Chelsea transfer torpedoed after rumoured major exit sees Blues star recoil

The possibility of a high profile Chelsea attacker leaving this summer has been cited as a major factor behind a Blues transfer going up in smoke, per a report.

Chelsea are widely believed to be in the market for a world class striker. Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have all been mentioned, though each potential deal brings with it it’s own unique set of challenges.

Despite the lofty fees each player would command, generating the funds to pull off a coup should not be an issue. That’s because Blues owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly greenlit the clearing of a huge lump sum towards a deal.

A striker addition remains their top priority, but acquisitions in other departments have not been ruled out. Indeed, freshening up the club’s ranks at winger was recently reported to be a distinct possibility.

French outlet L’Equipe detailed the club’s blossoming interest in bringing disgruntled Bayern Munich ace Kingsley Coman to Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman, 25, is unhappy with what the German powerhouse have so far presented regarding a new contract. Coman has thus far refused to pen fresh terms. With just two years remaining on his current deal, the vultures are beginning to circle.

A deal that would see Chelsea flyer Callum Hudson-Odoi move in the opposite direction was touted, though per the Sun, the winger has torpedoed the move.

They report that Hudson-Odoi, 20, is ‘not interested in leaving his boyhood club.’ A factor behind his stance is speculated to revolve around the possibility of increased chances in the first team this coming season.

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech must be overcome before regular gametime can be attained. But per the article, Ziyech could be moved on this summer. That would thereby remove an obstacle in Hudson-Odoi’s path to the first team.

The Moroccan struggled to have the same impact in England as he previously had with Ajax. A report earlier in July suggested Chelsea would be open to his permanent departure if a suitable offer was lodged, while a loan exit also remains an option.

Haaland difficulties spawn surprise Chelsea, striker interest

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly set to turn their attentions towards the signing of Stuttgart’s beanpole striker Sasa Kalajdzic after seeing their hopes of landing Erling Haaland fade sharply.

After sanctioning the sale of Jadon Sancho, Dortmund are refusing to part with Haaland too. That’s despite his exit clause of £64m kicking in next summer.

Haaland himself also accepts he will stay this season at the Westfalenstadion. As such, The Athletic claims Chelsea will only pursue his transfer this summer if the Norwegian himself pushes for it.

As such, The Athletic claims a more realistic target for the Blues is Stuttgart’s Kalajdzic. Standing at 6ft 7in tall, he is the tallest player in the Bundesliga.

The Austrian scored 17 goals last season in the Bundesliga from just 36 outings. However, it was his performances at Euro 2020 that are said to have caught Tuchel’s eye. He was on the scoresheet as Austria were just edged out by eventual winners Italy at Wembley.

