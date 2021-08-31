Chelsea look unlikely to push through a deadline-day deal for Jules Kounde after Sevilla revealed a deadline for the prospective transfer had passed.

Thomas Tuchel has been looking to add a central defender to his squad and Sevilla star Kounde is understood to be his preferred option.

So much so that Chelsea lodged a formal offer last week, which was turned down, according to the LaLiga side. But sporting director Monchi has declared that Sevilla also responded with a counter-offer.

That was in the form of a deadline to land the player, which was August 27.

However, Monchi claims Chelsea have not been back in touch and a deal before the 11pm deadline looks unlikely.

“There are possibilities that he could leave between now and 00.00, the same as his team-mates have because of his clause,” Orgullo de Nervion, via Sport Witness, report him saying.

“Yes, there has been interest from a club that the player liked, which was Chelsea.

“The first formal offer we received was on Wednesday, with an amount that did not satisfy our requirements and conditional on Chelsea selling a player.

“We responded with a counter-offer that had an expiry date, which was Friday. Since Friday, until now, there has been no contact whatsoever with Chelsea.”

Rival Kounde interest

Monchi has also revealed there has been other interest in Kounde, but the player has turned down other advances. Kounde’s release clause has also been ironed out, with the Sevilla supremo making it clear that €80m is the buyout clause.

“To the first offer for Koundé, we answered with an idea of our own. Everyone looks after their own interests, and the club has respected one hundred per cent when there has been interest from other teams. And the player didn’t think it was convenient.

“Kounde’s clause has never been €90m, but €80m euros.”

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Sevilla are in no mood to negotiate. And therefore unless €80m is put on the table Kounde will be staying put.

