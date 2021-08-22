Chelsea are willing to pay more than RB Leipzig and are also willing to beat Manchester City to Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba, reports claim.

Despite Lionel Messi’s exit sending shockwaves at Barcelona, their summer of misery has continued. Now, 18-year-old Moriba finds himself in a difficult situation. The midfielder has one year left on his contract, but faces a drawn-out battle with the Spanish giants to earn an extension.

Barcelona have offered Moriba new terms. However, the inclusion of a £343million release clause is proving a key barrier to the progress of negotiations.

As such, the player has had transfer links with a move away in this summer’s window.

Indeed, Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Manchester City have all reportedly shown interest.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), City would be willing to wait until next summer to sign him. That way, they can sign him for free.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are willing to pay this summer for Moriba’s services. However, they are unwilling to pay his €20million (£17million) asking price.

Chelsea, though, are willing to pay more than the Bundesliga club and so are currently the best-placed team for his signing.

Transfer Chatter - Lewandowski sale could scupper Man Utd's Haaland chances, three PL teams chasing Madueke and Chelsea in for French midfielder Robert Lewandowski's sale could scupper Manchester United's chances of signing Erling Haaland; Spurs, Leicester and Everton all chasing Noni Madueke from PSV and Chelsea join the race for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, all in today's transfer chatter.

However, it remains unclear whether the Blues will firm up their interest in Moriba.

They are reportedly after another midfielder, with further players on their radar. Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni is one target, as does Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

However, Chelsea are supposedly biding their time over Tchouameni and his potential transfer. He could be available at a lower price if Monaco fail to qualify for the Champions League group stages next week.

Everton ponder Chelsea transfer raid

In other news, Everton reportedly have interest in signing Chelsea centre-back Malang Sarr.

The Senegalese signed for the Blues under Frank Lampard’s stewardship. However, he signed up to an immediate loan spell with Porto to gain experience.

Following that move, Everton boss Rafael Benitez has his eyes on the player.

Chelsea are again looking to loan the centre-half out 12 months on. Eintracht Frankfurt and Bologna are reportedly in the mix. Furthermore, the Serie A side are said to have ‘scheduled a meeting’ with Sarr’s representatives for Monday.