An out of favour Blues forward could soon depart after a Chelsea transfer involving a frequent negotiating partner was touted, per a report.

Despite being crowned European champions two months ago, Chelsea are not content to stand still this summer. Indeed, the Blues may need to spend big just to keep pace after a sensational report detailed Man City’s potential £160m capture of Harry Kane.

Chelsea have their own visions of landing a lethal hitman. The latest report indicated Roman Abramovich’s plan to help lure Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

Nonetheless, an elite level striker is expected to sign and shake up what is already a congested forward line.

Olivier Giroud has already left for AC Milan for a £2m fee, while Tammy Abraham could move across London.

And per the Sun (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato), the exits will not stop there. They report that Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech’s proposed exit to AC Milan is ramping up.

The £36.7m signing did not meet expectations after enduring a mixed maiden campaign in England. Ziyech was fabled for his creative prowess with former club Ajax, though replicating that form in the Premier League proved more difficult than the Blues hoped.

Per the report, his struggles have seen him dip below Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz in the pecking order. As such, Milan are deemed ‘hopeful’ of sealing a loan deal.

Relations between the two clubs are described as ‘warm’ after Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia already did business over Giroud and Fikayo Tomori this summer.

That will likely give them an edge over rival suitors. And Milan have identified Ziyech as the ideal candidate to bolster their forward line.

Real Madrid’s Isco and Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho are potential alternatives. Though Milan would prefer to land Ziyech given his cheaper wages and absence of price tag in a potential loan move.

Striker conundrum could see Chelsea unleash secret weapon

Meanwhile, Chelsea youngster Armando Broja could earn a first-team promotion should the club fail with a transfer for Haaland.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic also feature on Chelsea’s radar.

Goal now states, though, that Chelsea have a plan to invest in their youth if their striker hunt fails.

Albania international Broja is ‘at the front of the queue’ to step into the first-team fold. The 19-year-old penned a new five-year contract earlier this week and has already shown exciting promise.

Last season, he spent time on loan at Vitesse Arnhem and scored 10 goals in 30 Eredivisie games.

