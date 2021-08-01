Chelsea transfer hopes soar after double development primes Kounde deal

The chances of a Chelsea transfer involving Sevilla centre-half Jules Kounde have been given a double boost according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea have been widely tipped to be on the hunt for a new centre-half this summer. Thomas Tuchel expertly deployed a back three last season, a tactical tweak that laid the foundations for their Champions League success.

However, despite their current crop of centre-backs performing so well last year, a new face may soon be required.

Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva has exceeded expectations since arriving on a free from PSG. Though at 36, the clock is fast ticking on how long he can remain at an elite level.

Kurt Zouma has been linked with a switch to London rivals West Ham. While Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen each only have 12 months remaining on their current deals.

As such, Sevilla’s highly-rated French defender Jules Kounde has emerged as their top target.

The 22-year-old holds a £68m release clause within his current contract. The latest report indicated Sevilla’s stubbornness may force Chelsea into paying that amount in full if Kounde is to call Stamford Bridge home.

Potential cash-plus-player deals involving Zouma and Emerson Palmieri were touted. However, per Sky Sports, Chelsea will pursue a deal regardless.

They report that their desire to land Kounde is so strong that they are ‘likely to proceed’ with a deal irrespective of Zouma’s inclusion.

In a further boost, it appears Sevilla have already turned their attention to signing a replacement.

Sky add that the La Liga outfit are weighing up an approach for German World Cup winner, Jerome Boateng.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich earlier this summer. He had recently been linked with Tottenham after it was revealed he does not want to line up for another German side.

Boateng would likely command a significant salary, though the lack of a transfer fee has seemingly caught Sevilla’s eye.

And with Boateng now in their sights, the path leading Kounde to Chelsea has seemingly got that little bit smoother.

Chelsea misfit attracting interest all across Europe

Meanwhile, Interest from three European countries has emerged for an out of favour Chelsea star who could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, per a report.

According to Foot Mercato, Emerson Palmieri has become a target for a number of clubs around Europe. Via French Football News, they report the 26-year-old Italian is attracting interest from Lyon.

The French outfit favoured a move for Patrick van Aanholt. But the ex-Palace left-back opted to join Galatasaray as a free agent instead. Furthermore, their article claims Serie A side Napoli are also keen on signing the Euro 2020 winner.

Sevilla is another potential landing spot after the Italian full-back was touted as a potential makeweight in a Jules Kounde deal.

