Chelsea close, but Inter Milan steadfast over €80m transfer fee

Inter Milan will not take anything less than €80m for in-demand right-back Achraf Hakimi, with Chelsea offering a number of players in exchange, claim reports.

A number of different sources have made it clear that Milan are not willing to compromise on the price tag for the talented Morocco defender.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best in the world in recent years. After two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid, he joined Inter permanently in the summer of 2020.

He has flourished in Serie A, providing seven goals and eight assists in his debut campaign there. His marauding presence down the right flank was a major element of Inter’s title success. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be interested in the player.

Inter though have a big price tag on the Madrid-born player, who is under contract until 2025.

Fabrizio Romano insists Inter want €80million and both interested clubs are in negotiations.

FcInterNews suggest Inter are chasing a fixed fee of €70m, plus bonuses for the right-back. So both sources are not too far away in their claims over Inter’s valuation on the player.

The latter however, have not ruled out Inter “receiving a counterpart”.

Alonso the transfer bait

And “among the proposals on the table” is Marcos Alonso. Thomas Tuchel is apparently keen to use the Spaniard as bait to get Hakimi to Stamford Bridge.

The outlet even state that Simone Inzaghi has approved the Chelsea left-back’s arrival. He is seen an an upgrade on the veteran Ivan Perisic, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

Romano though suggests Inter would prefer a cash deal without any swaps as part of the package.

Chelsea and PSG are believed to have lodged offers for the player. On Friday Sky Sports claimed the clubs had both made €60m bids.

But with a potential auction on the cards, Inter seem prepared to stick to their €80m valuation.

Sky also suggested “progress” had been made on Chelsea’s front with a number of players ready to be offered in part exchange.

