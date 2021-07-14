Chelsea have seen a huge offer for Italy winger Federico Chiesa turned down by Juventus, according to a report.

Chiesa was one of five Italians named in the official Euro 2020 team of the tournament after starring for the Azurri.

The 23-year-old winger had an impressive tournament, scoring twice from 17 goal attempts. He was a real thorn in the side of England in the final at Wembley before injury meant he had to make way.

Liverpool are understood to have enquired about the speedy winger. That’s according to Calciomercato, who report that the Reds have ‘requested information’ on the Juve man.

Now Christian Falk from Bild reports that Chelsea have more than a passing interest in Chiesa. In fact Falk suggests Chelsea have lodged an offer of €100m, which the Old Lady have rejected out of hand.

Juve officials have apparently refused to negotiate with Chelsea transfer chief Maria Granovskaia and have “declined” talks

TRUE ✅ @ChelseaFC has asked @juventusfc for a transfer of @federicochiesa. offered basis for negotiation: 100 mio €. Juventus has declined talks — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 14, 2021

Chiesa scored 14 goals and contributed 10 assists in 43 competitive games with the Bianconeri last season.

The Old Lady have already spent €10m on a two-year loan for Chiesa that began last season.

July 14 Transfer Chatter - Spurs target Ings, Arsenal name trio shortlist, Chelsea want Griezmann on loan Spurs target Ings, Arsenal name trio shortlist, Chelsea want Griezmann on loan.

They then have an obligation to buy Chiesa next summer for €40m from Fiorentina. With bonuses included, the total cost to the Italian side is set to be around €60m.

But even though they could make an instant €40m on the forward, they are not keen to sell.

Such was Chiesa’s impact for Roberto Mancini’s European champions at Euro 2020 it’s no surprise Massimiliano Allegri wants to build a team around him.

Fancy a punt on the Scottish Cup tonight? Here’s our 7/1 acca

Haaland funds made available

Meanwhile, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has handed his club a nine-figure transfer kitty to properly begin their pursuit of Erling Haaland, a report claims.

Borussia Dortmund marksman Haaland has reportedly emerged as the Blues’ top target – a sentiment shared by their Russian owner.

Sunglasses and fancy clothes done. 😂

Now, back to work with my pals! 🐂🐄 pic.twitter.com/OEzEbHcmSq — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 10, 2021

In fact, Abramovich has supposedly made it his ‘personal mission’ to sign the Norwegian. Furthermore, Chelsea feel ready to pay more than anyone else to beat the rush for his signature.

While a £64million release clause activates in Haaland’s contract next summer, Abramovich anticipates a major transfer battle.

Instead, he has planned a £150million bid this summer to make sure Chelsea win the race for a generational talent.

Now, Bild (via Sport Witness) reports that the club chief has cleared around €175million (£150million) for Chelsea to spend on the transfer.

Previous reports have claimed that Abramovich believes that Dortmund will have no option but to accept that offer.

READ MORE: Man Utd told to dismiss Kane, Haaland fantasies for French forward subject of shock Chelsea link