Man Utd exit clears hurdle as Chelsea advance on thrilling double deal

Alejandro Garnacho is edging closer to joining Chelsea from Manchester United, with the Blues aiming to secure a fantastic double deal, according to reports.

It has already been a very busy summer transfer window for Chelsea, with Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens all joining and numerous exits having been finalised. Joao Felix, Djordje Petrovic, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke have all departed Stamford Bridge on permanent deals.

It emerged on Wednesday that up to seven more players could leave Chelsea in the coming weeks, including Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi and Carney Chukwuemeka.

While Chelsea’s next signing is expected to be versatile Dutch defender Jorrel Hato after a €43million (£37m) agreement was struck with Ajax.

Chelsea are still in the market for a new left winger even after the arrival of Gittens from Borussia Dortmund. They have let Jadon Sancho return to Man Utd, are pushing to sell Raheem Sterling to Fulham and are still unsure whether Mykhailo Mudryk will be allowed to return to action following his provisional doping ban.

Chelsea have set their sights on Garnacho to compete with Gittens. Enzo Maresca’s side see Garnacho as a great market opportunity, with the 21-year-old having been told he is free to leave United as he is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Sources have previously informed TEAMtalk that Maresca wants assurances over Garnacho’s attitude before he greenlights a move for the youngster.

As per The Telegraph, Chelsea have ‘carried out a series of background checks’ to see if Garnacho is the right fit for Maresca’s squad.

They are continuing to build an exciting young team without domineering superstars and do not want any new arrivals to upset the squad harmony.

Despite Amorim viewing Garnacho as a bad influence, Chelsea ‘have no concerns over his character’.

Chelsea can now ramp up their pursuit of the Argentina international with Maresca’s blessing.

Garnacho has also picked up interest from Aston Villa, Napoli and Al-Nassr, but Stamford Bridge is his ‘favoured destination’.

He wants to represent a top six Premier League club and play in the Champions League, making Chelsea the perfect side.

Chelsea are pushing to sign both Garnacho and RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Wednesday that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Simons. Leipzig value the playmaker at £60m and Chelsea are hopeful of striking a deal soon.

It emerged last week that Chelsea have entered advanced talks with Leipzig for Simons.

Garnacho, Simons both key targets for Chelsea

The 22-year-old is looking to leave Germany as Leipzig have failed to qualify for any European football.

Chelsea are aiming to sell Christopher Nkunku, and Simons – alongside Pedro – will help to replace him. Both Simons and Pedro can operate in a variety of attacking roles, from left wing to No 10. They will help to provide backup for Cole Palmer in case the England star needs resting.

Returning to Garnacho, TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that he is keen on joining Chelsea despite their rivalry with United.

There have been rumours Garnacho and Nicolas Jackson could be involved in a swap deal, but United have rejected this possibility.

United would ideally like £55m for Garnacho, though Chelsea believe a deal can be forged for £40m due to Amorim not wanting him.

