Talks ON for Chelsea to sign Alejandro Garnacho as Man Utd ‘discuss’ second star

Chelsea and Manchester United are speaking about a possible solution for Old Trafford outcast Alejandro Garnacho, a top source has confirmed, while the two clubs are also in talks over a surprise second deal.

Garnacho’s future at Man Utd has been uncertain ever since he questioned Ruben Amorim’s decision to drop him from the starting eleven for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The forward had played a key role in United reaching the final but only came off the bench in the 71st minute at the showpiece event in Bilbao.

Since then, reports have claimed that Amorim has removed Garnacho from his first-team squad and told the Argentina international to find a new club.

Garnacho had been operating as a makeshift No 10 in the latter stages of the campaign, but United have signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers to replace him.

By selling the 20-year-old, United would be improving their financial situation significantly and would be able to give Amorim a bigger budget to spend.

Chelsea and Napoli both made contact for Garnacho in January and they remain two of his main suitors.

The Athletic’s United expert Laurie Whitwell has now confirmed reports that Chelsea are in talks to sign Garnacho, with the two clubs holding ‘discussions’ over two players.

Chelsea remain well informed on Garnacho’s situation and could swoop in with an offer once they feel the time is right.

The winger would like to join Chelsea, despite his United connections, and is enticed by the prospect of moving to London.

Chelsea appear best-placed to sign Garnacho as they can offer United more money for him than Napoli.

Enzo Maresca’s side have already agreed deals for both Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro in recent days, though Garnacho could still join too.

Chelsea view Pedro as a replacement for Christopher Nkunku in the versatile forward role, while Gittens is seen as Jadon Sancho’s replacement at left wing.

But with Mykhailo Mudryk’s future still up in the air, Chelsea are in the market for another left winger and are weighing up an official bid for Garnacho.

They think Garnacho has top-class potential and believe it is a great market opportunity to snare him from United.

Christopher Nkunku another player under ‘discussion’

Whitwell adds that United and Chelsea are also in talks over the future of Nkunku, who wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

United are long-term admirers of Nkunku and made contact for him in January, with talks still ongoing.

It emerged earlier on Monday that United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been ‘offered’ Nkunku after Chelsea replaced him with Pedro.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on June 11 that it is inevitable the Frenchman will depart Chelsea in the coming weeks as the move simply has not worked out.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are also in the mix to land Nkunku, who is seen as a top forward despite his struggle for game time at Chelsea.

Returning to Garnacho, TEAMtalk revealed on June 24 that Chelsea are set to make a final decision on whether to move for him.

Maresca wants assurances that Garnacho’s personality will fit into the Chelsea squad dynamic before any bid is launched.

We understand Chelsea are willing to pay £55-60m (up to €70m / $82m) for the player.

Recent reports have suggested United have drastically reduced Garnacho’s price tag as they want to get rid.

Chelsea are holding out for £35m (€41m / $48m) for Nkunku, so we will have to see if any form of swap deal materialises.

