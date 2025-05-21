The chances of Arsenal signing Andrey Santos seem to have taken a big hit after Todd Boehly confirmed Chelsea are planning to use him at this summer’s Club World Cup.

Chelsea have qualified for FIFA’s expanded tournament thanks to their Champions League triumph all the way back in 2021. They have been drawn against Flamengo (Brazil), Club Leon (Mexico) and Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) in Group D of the competition.

Manchester City will be the only other English representative following their own Champions League win in 2023.

Chelsea chiefs view this season as a two-pronged affair as the club could earn $125million (£93m / €110m) by winning the Club World Cup, with FIFA plowing money into the tournament to try and drum up interest.

The Blues will need to use the entirety of their squad if they are to compete in the Club World Cup and also get off to a good start in the Premier League next season.

This will likely see exciting young midfielder Santos make his debut. He is due to return from his loan at sister club Strasbourg this summer.

Arsenal are keen on adding the 21-year-old to their midfield ranks, but those plans could be scuppered after Chelsea co-owner Boehly praised him.

“We’re going to the Club World Cup so, right now, we’re laser-focused on the Club World Cup,” Boehly said (via Goal).

“We have some players that are joining us for the Club World Cup that weren’t on the team. Andrey Santos is coming from Strasbourg. We’re really excited about him and what we think he can add to the squad.

“The challenge that we really have is how many matches these guys are playing. The calendar is really tight, they put in so much effort and energy and the injuries are continuing to go up and up and up.

“We’re going to have to revisit what the calendar looks like and how much football they can actually play.

“Obviously, they’re built to play football, they love playing football, so we’re trying to find the balance of what’s the right amount of football.”

Andrey Santos poised for Chelsea stay

Santos has had a superb season with Strasbourg, having registered 11 goals and five assists in 34 games and established himself as one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1.

His classy performances have attracted interest from a host of sides, including several of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on April 2 that AC Milan are hoping to sign him on loan.

We then revealed that as many as eight English clubs could make contact with Chelsea to discuss his availability.

It emerged on May 14 that Arsenal are ‘hard at work’ as they look to sign both Santos and Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are among the teams who aim to provide Arsenal with competition for Santos – but Boehly’s comments mean the Brazilian starlet may end up going nowhere.

The Chelsea hierarchy have been weighing up whether to sell him for profit – in order to ease any PSR concerns – or keep him as he has a very bright future. It now seems they have settled on the latter, with Santos ready to push for a starting place this summer and beyond.

