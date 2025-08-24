Aston Villa in contact for £95m Chelsea duo as Bayern Munich battle begins

Nicolas Jackson is not the only Chelsea forward Aston Villa are keen on, as they are also looking into a possible deal for his Stamford Bridge team-mate Christopher Nkunku, with Fabrizio Romano providing all the details.

Aston Villa need attacking recruits as Leon Bailey has joined Roma on an initial loan that includes an option to buy, while Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio have left following their temporary spells at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side have already captured Ivory Coast striker Evann Guessand from Nice, and the sale of Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United has given them money to spend on another forward.

It emerged recently that Villa are providing Newcastle with competition for Jackson, who is free to leave Chelsea before the September 1 deadline.

Jackson is unhappy at being replaced by Liam Delap and Joao Pedro and is searching for a new club.

Villa’s move is being spearheaded by Emery, who has a great relationship with the striker following their time together at Villarreal.

Romano has now revealed that Nkunku is also in Villa’s sights. They have ‘made contact’ for the Chelsea outcast and have been ‘informed on [the] conditions’ to sign him this month.

Villa are preparing to rival the likes of Bayern Munich – who have also been linked with Jackson – and RB Leipzig for Nkunku.

In his update, Romano also confirms that Villa have added Jackson and Asensio to their shortlist as they look to make a late splash in the transfer market.

Nkunku, like Jackson, is up for sale. Chelsea are pushing to offload both players to help fund more statement signings in the future.

Nkunku arrived in west London with a great reputation but has not been able to live up to his £52m price tag as a result of injuries and strong competition for places.

Cole Palmer has kept Nkunku out of the starting eleven, and the Frenchman is eager to join a new club so he can get his career back on track.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on Monday that Chelsea and Bayern are in talks over Nkunku’s prospective move, though an agreement will be difficult due to the demands of Enzo Maresca’s side.

Chelsea may have dropped their asking price to €40m (£35m), but Bayern think this is too high.

Bayern’s hesitation has opened the door for other clubs, including Villa.

READ MORE 🔵 Chelsea sent clear Xavi Simons message as second Bundesliga transfer ruled out

Villa, Bayern and Spurs all keen on Christopher Nkunku

Inter Milan have also been linked, while TEAMtalk understands Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Nkunku’s situation after missing out on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

Once Chelsea have sold Nkunku, they will reinvest the money to land Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

Returning to Jackson, Chelsea want £60m for the Senegal international.

The Blues rate Jackson highly but are willing to grant his exit wish. They have been left concerned by how he has acted following the arrivals of Delap and Pedro.

Newcastle have identified Jackson as a possible striker addition in case they lose wantaway star Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

There could be a striker merry-go-round before the window shuts, with Villa and Newcastle both in the market for similar players.

