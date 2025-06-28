Chelsea are poised to battle Manchester United for the signing of Emi Martinez this summer, with the Aston Villa star’s preference having been revealed by a report.

Martinez arrived in the West Midlands in September 2020 when Villa paid Arsenal £20million for his services. The goalkeeper had impressed for Arsenal following an injury to No 1 Bernd Leno the previous season but was left disappointed when he was told by the Gunners he would remain backup.

This prompted Martinez’s switch to Villa, who promised him guaranteed starts. And his career has gone from strength to strength since.

Martinez has helped the Villans to become a top six club under Unai Emery, while also playing a crucial role in Argentina’s World Cup and Copa America triumphs.

The imposing 6ft 5in star has twice been named the best men’s goalkeeper in the world by FIFA, in 2022 and 2024.

His contract with Villa runs until June 2029, though there are growing rumours that a parting of ways could happen this summer.

Martinez is keen to take part in a new challenge and Villa are open to a sale to ease PSR concerns.

The 32-year-old is understood to be a concrete target for Man Utd, but Ruben Amorim’s side will now face competition for the deal.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea have ‘joined the race’ to sign Martinez before the 2025-26 campaign kicks off.

Chelsea have been ‘offered’ Martinez as Villa are ‘resigned to being forced to cash in’ on him.

United’s move for the shot-stopper has stalled as they need to find a buyer for Andre Onana first. This has ‘opened the door’ for Chelsea to ramp up a move of their own for Martinez.

Enzo Maresca’s assistant, Willy Caballero, is ‘a huge admirer’ of his Argentine compatriot and is pushing for Chelsea to sign him before United.

READ MORE 🔵 Chelsea star a loan option for AC Milan after deal for Arsenal old boy stalls – sources

Emi Martinez could replace Robert Sanchez

Caballero sees Martinez as a world-class keeper and believes he can take Chelsea to the next level, with Maresca having been left unimpressed by Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen.

Martinez is available for £45m (€53m / $62m). The Mirror add that he currently prefers a switch to United, which means Chelsea will need to put on a big charm offensive to stop him from going to Old Trafford.

It emerged on June 19 that Martinez has ‘offered himself’ to United, in what has been described as a ‘golden opportunity’ for Amorim.

The Saudis could help United by paying around £35m (€41m / $48m) for Onana, which would give them both the funds and squad space to pursue Martinez.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Wednesday that Martinez is United’s top pick to replace Onana. If the Red Devils miss out on him, then they will pursue a Ligue 1 keeper who is also wanted by Villa.

Chelsea transfer news: Shock Liverpool rumour; Garnacho price drop

👉 Chelsea eye bombshell signing of £50m Liverpool star

👉 Chelsea on red alert with Man Utd open to cut-price Alejandro Garnacho sale

👉 Chelsea striker target reacts to signing talks as dazzling winger deal nears

VOTE: Chelsea’s best signing from a different Prem club (last 10 years)