Chelsea, Man Utd contacted over stunning Endrick transfer

Endrick is weighing up his future at Real Madrid after growing frustrated with his first-team prospects, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that his representatives have sounded out a host of Premier League clubs over a possible move.

The Brazilian wonderkid, who turned 20 last month, had hoped to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer ready to challenge for a regular role after impressing during a productive loan spell with Lyon last season.

His performances in France were enough to earn him a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad and convinced Endrick that he was ready to make his mark under Jose Mourinho.

However, the landscape in Real Madrid has changed dramatically.

Real have since brought in Carlos Espi as their new back-up striker, completed a deal worth more than £100million for Yan Diomande and tied Vinicius Junior down to a new long-term contract, leaving Endrick fearing his pathway to regular football has become even more complicated.

TEAMtalk understands that has prompted the forward and his camp to begin assessing what comes next.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Endrick’s representatives, together with intermediaries, have begun their due diligence on a possible move, with England emerging as the player’s preferred destination should he leave Spain.

A switch to the Premier League was something Endrick seriously considered before opting to join Real Madrid and that appeal has not diminished.

We understand that a number of clubs have now been contacted.

Chelsea’s long-standing admiration remains intact and the Blues have been sounded out once again.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham have all held conversations regarding the Brazil international’s situation.

Interest is widespread, but any deal will ultimately depend on the stance Real Madrid take.

TEAMtalk understands Endrick’s camp are now in dialogue with Real Madrid over what an exit could look like.

Club president Florentino Perez remains one of the youngster’s biggest admirers and is reluctant to give up on the Endrick story at the Bernabeu, despite the player’s growing concerns over his opportunities.

Real Madrid only want to loan Endrick

Real’s preference would be another straight loan, similar to the arrangement that saw him spend last season at Lyon, and crucially without any purchase option.

That model would appeal to Tottenham, Aston Villa and Fulham, all of whom would be open to such a deal.

However, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all made it clear that they would only seriously consider a move if it included an option to buy.

Those discussions are ongoing, with Endrick’s representatives continuing talks with Real Madrid over the weekend in an effort to find common ground.

For now, the interest from England is genuine, confirmed and growing.

The next move belongs to Endrick, with one of South America’s brightest talents now facing one of the biggest decisions of his young career.

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez’s stance on leaving Chelsea has been revealed by TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have reportedly decided whether to press ahead with their interest in Carlos Baleba.