Chelsea make ‘enquiry’ for Man City star as Pep Guardiola stance revealed

Chelsea have ‘asked about’ signing Rico Lewis this summer, with a report revealing what Manchester City bosses Pep Guardiola and Hugo Viana are planning to do as ‘talks’ get underway.

Chelsea and Man City have engaged in several deals in recent years, with Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling both moving to Stamford Bridge and Mateo Kovacic heading in the opposite direction. There is a strong ex-Man City contingent at Chelsea, which includes head coach Enzo Maresca – Guardiola’s former assistant – as well as players such as Liam Delap, Romeo Lavia, Jamie Gittens and Tosin Adarabioyo.

City are known for producing and signing the best young players around, before selling them on and making profit or promoting them to Guardiola’s first team.

Chelsea have seen just how talented the players who leave City are and have been successful in taking some to west London.

Chelsea expressed interest in Nico O’Reilly earlier this summer, prior to him agreeing a new contract with City and ending all rumours of an exit.

Transfer reporter Graeme Bailey has now told Manchester City News that during these talks, Chelsea also launched an ‘enquiry’ into the potential availability of his team-mate Lewis.

The versatile full-back is a man in demand, as it is claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all keen on him, too.

Chelsea have taken their interest the furthest so far, though it will be difficult to prise Lewis away from the Etihad this summer.

Guardiola ‘loves’ him and City director of football Viana recently opened ‘talks’ with Lewis’ camp over a new deal.

City view the 20-year-old as one of the very best young English players around and do not want to improve a rival such as Chelsea by letting him leave.

Lewis’ current terms run until June 2028 and are worth a reported £25,000 a week. Viana is expected to offer him a longer deal that includes a major pay rise to keep Chelsea at bay.

Rico Lewis expected to stay at Man City

It is understandable that clubs such as Chelsea, Spurs and Villa are interested in Lewis. He can play in a number of roles, from right-back to central midfield, and is a brilliant technical player.

Lewis thrives on the ball in tight spaces, making him a perfect player for Guardiola’s system.

The Bury-born starlet grew up supporting City while coming through their academy, which means it is very hard to see him pushing for an exit.

Lewis will want stability as he looks to add to his five England caps and make Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

While Lewis is highly likely to stay at City, other players are moving on as Viana pushes to streamline Guardiola’s squad.

Jack Grealish is poised to join Everton on a season-long loan that includes a £50million option to buy.

Nottingham Forest are in talks for James McAtee, while Savinho is hoping to join Spurs.

