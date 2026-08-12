Chelsea draw line in Enzo Fernandez, Man City saga with Friday deadline set

Chelsea have told Enzo Fernandez, Manchester City and other interested clubs that they have until 5pm on Friday to find a way to complete a deal for the Argentina international – or the midfielder will remain at Stamford Bridge, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Chelsea have made it clear that they want their squad effectively settled before the new Premier League season begins and have now drawn a line under the Fernandez situation.

TEAMtalk understands Fernandez has wanted to leave Chelsea since a public falling-out with the club earlier this year, when he suggested he could move to Real Madrid. An internal suspension followed, while contract talks were then put on hold indefinitely by Fernandez’s representatives.

Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers and have previously insisted they want to recover £120million for the midfielder. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Wednesday evening that “all parties are aware of the situation and what is needed for a deal to happen, this has been communicated. Including a deadline.”

That deadline is now Friday at 5pm.

Chelsea want their squad all but finalised before the Premier League campaign gets underway and, by this weekend, players who have been on extended breaks following the World Cup will have returned to the club.

New manager Xabi Alonso is fully supportive of Chelsea’s position and has made it clear to the club hierarchy that he would actually “love to work” with Fernandez. As a result, the possibility of the 25-year-old staying at Stamford Bridge remains very real if a deal cannot be concluded by the deadline.

Manchester City are the leading suitors and have already held talks over a potential move. However, their situation is complicated by their negotiations with Barcelona over Rodri, with City needing to complete that departure before they could realistically push ahead for Fernandez.

TEAMtalk understands City are aware of Chelsea’s asking price and personal terms are not expected to be an issue, meaning a deal could, in theory, move quickly if they decide to make the final push.

Previous suitors Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been made aware of Fernandez’s situation, but at this stage Manchester City appear to be the only realistic club capable of taking the deal forward.

Enzo Fernandez saga ‘will not continue’ – source

A source close to Chelsea with knowledge of the situation told TEAMtalk: “There is a line drawn in the sand, this saga will not continue beyond this weekend, Chelsea are very clear and Enzo and his camp have all but accepted that situation.

“They are now working hard to try and navigate a small window to get him out, but at this point it looks difficult to do with little more than 48 hours remaining.”

Chelsea therefore remain open to losing Fernandez – but only if a club can meet their demands and move quickly.

Otherwise, Alonso will get the midfielder he has already indicated he would be delighted to work with, and the Fernandez saga will come to an end with the player staying at Stamford Bridge.

However, it remains to be seen if Fernandez, City and other suitors will consider Friday’s deadline as the potential final act.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reached a decision on the future of Chelsea-linked midfielder Martin Zubimendi.