Chelsea reach new decision on selling Enzo Fernandez to Man City for £120m

Chelsea are willing to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in the final days of the summer transfer window even though their internal deadline has passed, a report has confirmed.

Fernandez has agreed personal terms with Man City as he is eager to reunite with his former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who is now in charge at the Etihad. The midfielder previously spoke of his desire to move to Madrid, igniting links with Real and Atleti, but a switch to City is now far more likely.

Chelsea previously gave City a deadline of August 14 to complete a deal for Fernandez, otherwise they would keep him for the 2026-27 season.

But we revealed on Friday that Chelsea are still open to selling him to City for £120m in the final stages of the window, which closes on Tuesday.

Sky Sports have now confirmed our reporting, stating that ‘Chelsea are prepared to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for the right price’.

City have yet to open ‘club-to-club talks’ with Chelsea, but an approach could soon be made.

Sky Sports add that Chelsea want to agree a replacement signing in midfield before letting Fernandez go, and our sources state Xabi Alonso’s side are readying a move for Monaco star Lamine Camara.

Crystal Palace recently had a €50m (£43m) bid for Camara rejected, while Manchester United also looked into signing the 22-year-old before landing Carlos Baleba instead.

We understand Camara is now prioritising a move to Stamford Bridge, with the transfer developing behind the scenes.

Enzo Fernandez expected to leave Chelsea for Man City

Fernandez was left out of Chelsea’s squad for the 2-0 League Cup win over Luton Town on Thursday.

Manager Alonso said: “We assessed situations, individual and collective, and we have decided he is not in the squad for today.”

When asked if he wants clarity on the situation, Alonso added: “Let’s see. We need to be prepared for everything. Today is focusing on the game.”

It would not be a surprise if Alonso also left the 25-year-old out of his squad for Chelsea’s home clash against Brighton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, we can confirm Sunderland are considering the signing of a Chelsea defender.

Elsewhere, City are rivalling Spurs for a Premier League maestro.