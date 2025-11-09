Chelsea have been given a major lift as in-form LaLiga striker Karl Etta Eyong has strongly suggested he would rather move to Stamford Bridge than join the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona or Manchester City.

In a wide-ranging interview with Ben Jacobs, the Levante hitman was asked about his career so far as well as his plans for the future. He admitted he is ‘flattered’ to have been linked with Spanish giants such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Attention then turned to the Premier League. Levante would rather sell to an English club as they would not be improving a LaLiga competitor, while they could also receive more money.

Karl Etta Eyong: The story so far

Moved to Europe in January 2022 by joining Cadiz’s academy

Arrived at Villarreal in August 2024 in a €1.5million deal

Has scored five goals in nine games since joining Levante on September 1

“I can’t pick between LaLiga and the Premier League because I love both leagues,” the player said. “I have already achieved my dream of playing in LaLiga and my other dream is to one day play in the Premier League.

“I think I have the quality to thrive in the Premier League and that my style is well suited to English football. I am physically strong and can link up play.

“I love watching Premier League matches. My favourite period is the Boxing Day games. You can see the players give everything – 200 percent!

“What I love about the Premier League is that every game feels important. But for now my focus is just on Levante and I am ignoring all other news.”

Etta Eyong went on to laud former Manchester United duo Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney before praising current Old Trafford star Bryan Mbeumo, his Cameroon team-mate.

“Bryan is also a fantastic player,” he said. “He’s a fantastic player. I am lucky to play and train alongside him for Cameroon.

“I think he’s going to help me a lot, on and off the pitch. There are some parallels in our games, but we can play together and compliment each other. We can assist each other. Our relationship is getting stronger every day.”

Chelsea on pole for Etta Eyong signing?

But Etta Eyong appears most excited about the opportunity to join Chelsea.

“Growing up, Chelsea was the English team I probably watched the most because of [Didier] Drogba, and [Samuel] Eto’o was there a year as well,” he revealed.

“Chelsea have often signed incredible African players. There are so many big clubs in England, but as for [joining] Chelsea, why not? It would be a dream for me to play for Chelsea.”

It is interesting that Etta Eyong would like to join Chelsea the most, as other clubs have been far more heavily linked with his services.

It emerged on October 9 that Man Utd have scouted Etta Eyong as they search for a player to provide Benjamin Sesko with cover and competition up front.

Two days later, it was claimed that Etta Eyong would choose Barca over United if the two clubs came calling next year. Although, following his latest comments, it seems Chelsea could be in pole position.

When City reportedly joined the hunt for the 22-year-old on October 30, we ranked his transfer options.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Etta Eyong’s contract includes a €30m (£26m / $35m) release clause for Spanish sides. That rises to €40m (£35m / $46m) for English clubs.

Jacobs reports that Levante want to hand the Cameroon international an improved contract that will also increase his exit clause.

But it is unclear at this stage if Etta Eyong will agree to any such deal. He has put himself in a fantastic position to secure a huge transfer in summer 2026.

Etta Eyong’s record for both Villarreal and Levante this season stands at an impressive six goals and three assists in 12 appearances.

At the time of writing, only Kylian Mbappe and Julian Alvarez have found the back of the net more in LaLiga this season than Etta Eyong.

The latter is ahead of big names such as Vinicius Junior, Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski.

Where would Etta Eyong fit in at Chelsea?

Chelsea have been linked with numerous centre-forwards in recent months as they weigh up yet another attacking addition.

Liam Delap is Enzo Maresca’s main No 9 now that he has returned to full fitness, with Marc Guiu and Joao Pedro able to provide backup.

Pedro has proven he is more effective operating just behind the main striker in the No 10 role, which could make room for Etta Eyong in the squad.

However, 19-year-old Guiu is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and is believed to have top-quality potential. As such, there is little need to sign another promising young striker such as Etta Eyong.

Chelsea will also welcome Dutch No 9 Emanuel Emegha to the squad next summer.

The Blues should spend their remaining transfer funds on other areas of the squad, such as goalkeeper and centre-back.