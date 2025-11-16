Fabrizio Romano has confirmed top Premier League clubs are closely watching talks between Juventus and Kenan Yildiz, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal his main suitors.

On his YouTube channel, Romano responded to fresh speculation about Yildiz by saying: “What I can tell you is that my information is that the real interest is coming from Premier League. Premier League clubs are following and tracking Kenan Yildiz. Premier League top clubs are keeping a close eye on Yildiz.

“Now it’s too early to mention names. This is not a deal for January at all. So this is going to be eventually a topic for the summer.

Kenan Yildiz’s soaring reputation

Became Juve’s youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer in September 2024

Won Tuttosport’s Golden Boy Web Award in December 2024

Has already netted superb strikes against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund this season

“If Juventus won’t be able to reach an agreement with Kenan over a new contract, this depends.”

Romano’s update comes after it emerged on Wednesday that contract discussions between the player and Juve have ‘stalled’.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported that ‘alarm bells are ringing’ at Juve as they are refusing to meet Yildiz’s wage demands, with both parties ‘reconsidering’ their stances.

Failing contract negotiations could aid Prem move

The forward, who mainly likes to play as a left winger or second striker, wants a significant pay rise to reward his standing as arguably Juve’s best player.

His camp have been left disappointed by Juve’s offers so far, giving English clubs hope that a transfer could be agreed in 2026.

We revealed on October 30 that Chelsea have sent Yildiz a ‘very exciting proposal’ to get him to consider a Serie A exit.

The Blues failed with a €70m (£62m / $81m) approach for Yildiz in the summer but are still actively pursuing him.

They will need to pay €90m (£80m / $93m) to convince Juve to sell their most potent attacking weapon.

Sources confirmed to us on November 5 that Liverpool have joined Chelsea and Arsenal in plotting a move for the Turkish magician.

Out of those clubs, insiders view Chelsea as the leading contenders, given their strong interest and the fact they have already completed groundwork for a potential deal.

Left-wing upgrade or Wirtz challenger?

The 20-year-old is one of the world’s best young players, but he would have to fight hard to get into the Chelsea or Liverpool starting lineups.

With Cole Palmer locking down the No 10 position at Chelsea when fit, Yildiz could play on the left and strike up a sublime partnership with the England ace.

But such a move would be harsh on Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens, the left wingers Chelsea captured in the summer.

It was suggested on October 7 that Liverpool could engineer a move for Yildiz as they regret swooping for Florian Wirtz.

The German cost an eye-watering £116m in June but has yet to truly make his mark on the Anfield club.