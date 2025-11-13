Chelsea are set to approach Manchester United after reigniting their interest in Kobbie Mainoo, according to a report.

Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips claims Enzo Maresca’s side are ‘likely’ to make an enquiry for Mainoo in the build up to the January transfer window. Chelsea have been boosted by the fact the midfielder is ‘more than open’ to joining their ranks mid-season.

The Blues are expected to reopen talks with United after failing to sign Mainoo in the summer.

Kobbie Mainoo struggling under Ruben Amorim

The 20-year-old previously established himself as a key player for Erik ten Hag

But he lost his place as a guaranteed starter towards the end of last season

None of Mainoo’s seven league outings this term have lasted more than 45 minutes

Chelsea have already held discussions with Mainoo’s agent too, which could aid a January transfer.

Maresca has asked the Chelsea board to sign a new midfielder following news of Romeo Lavia’s latest injury setback. With Dario Essugo also out injured, Maresca needs extra support for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Mainoo has made clear to United that he wants a January loan move to pick up more game time. The Englishman is seriously concerned about his World Cup chances, with Amorim preferring the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

United reluctant to agree Chelsea deal

But Mainoo joining Chelsea would anger United fans as it would see the Red Devils strengthen a direct competitor. Plus, Mainoo has a close bond with United supporters after coming through the club’s academy.

United are reluctant to let Mainoo leave, feeling he is a great backup for Fernandes and Casemiro. But we understand Amorim will greenlight his exit if he gets a replacement first.

Given Mainoo’s huge ability, it is no surprise that clubs are queuing up to land him. While talk of Leeds United making a bid is wide of the mark, a move to Napoli remains a concrete possibility.

We reported on Monday that Mainoo’s prospective switch to Napoli is advancing.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on Wednesday that Mainoo, Nico Paz and Adam Wharton are all on Chelsea’s midfield shortlist.

Wharton is Chelsea’s dream target, though Paz represents a more viable option.

Where should Mainoo go?

A move within the Premier League would give Mainoo the best chance of catching Thomas Tuchel’s eye and getting into the England World Cup squad.

However, a move to Chelsea would be something of a surprise, given the reasons outlined.

United would much prefer Mainoo heads to Italy by joining Napoli.

Serie A might not be as competitive as the Premier League, but it could be a great move for Mainoo nonetheless.

Sources state that he is eager to join Napoli due to the stunning form of Scott McTominay, believing he can perform similarly well.