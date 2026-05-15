Chelsea should consider a surprise move for departing Manchester City defender John Stones, according to Glenn Hoddle, who has also bemoaned one particular managerial departure from Stamford Bridge under BlueCo’s watch.

It will be the end of an era at Man City this summer as Stones and Bernardo Silva have both announced they will join new clubs when their contracts expire. They could be followed out of the Etihad by manager Pep Guardiola, as the 55-year-old is weighing up whether to see out the final year of his deal.

We revealed in March that Stones is open to returning to former club Everton.

But Hoddle has explained why Chelsea should position themselves at the front of the queue to land the 31-year-old centre-back.

On TNT Sports’ The Breakdown, Hoddle said: “They need a couple of really experienced players that want to be there, but they’re good apples, they’re not bad apples.

“John Stones is going to move. He’s a certainty… I’d be going left, right and centre to get him.

“He’s a good character, a good player still.”

Joleon Lescott agreed. “I would sign him for Chelsea,” he said.

“He’s a top professional, top player, he’d have the respect of the group because of what he’s done, he’s achieved more than what they’ve achieved as a group.

“Someone like that would be an easy sell.”

Hoddle went on to question BlueCo for their involvement in Thomas Tuchel’s swift exit in September 2022.

“It doesn’t matter who is manager,” he added.

“Thomas Tuchel should never, ever have walked out of that club. There was interference and that’s why he went into his staff and went, ‘Pack your bags, boys! We’re off,’ because he was being told how to play.

“Come on! He won the Champions League for them.”

The pundit continued: “I think there is a disillusionment within the players at the people above, at the top.

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Chelsea ‘downward spiral’ to continue

“Yes, Chelsea have changed so many managers over the years, they go through managers left, right and centre, but they bring in trophies all the time. Even last year they brought in two trophies.

“If I was at Chelsea now I’d call for a meeting with everyone. The owners, the players and the management and the staff ought to talk and thrash this out because there’s only one way it’s going to go and that’s on a downward spiral.”

Chelsea go into Saturday’s FA Cup final against City as underdogs, despite winning the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup last year.

On the FA Cup final, Hoddle said: “I can’t see them having that sort of mentality at the moment, that spirit around the camp to have any chance of beating Manchester City.

“I think Chelsea have got to play at their very, very, very best on the break.

“It would be a big shock [if Chelsea won]. The gap is bigger than ever.

“I think Manchester City will win.”

We can confirm that Chelsea have held positive talks to make Xabi Alonso their new head coach. However, we understand there are seven more candidates for the job.

Andoni Iraola is another option admired by Blues chiefs following his great work at Bournemouth.