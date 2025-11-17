Chelsea have expressed surprise interest in signing Myles Lewis-Skelly from rivals Arsenal, it has been claimed.

According to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips, Enzo Maresca’s side have completed ‘background checks’ on Lewis-Skelly in the build-up to the January transfer window. Chelsea regularly analyse top stars to see if a deal can be struck and whether they are open to moving to Stamford Bridge, with Lewis-Skelly the latest player to be considered.

But this shock transfer has immediately hit a roadblock as Phillips adds that Lewis-Skelly does not intend to join Chelsea.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s rapid rise

Made his senior Arsenal bow in September 2024, aged just 17

Became the youngest player to score on his England debut in March

Nominated for the Golden Boy 2025 award in October

The midfielder-turned-left-back is happy at Arsenal as he has a close bond with the club after coming through their academy from the age of eight.

Chelsea were intrigued about Lewis-Skelly’s situation after seeing him fall out of Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven. None of his seven Premier League appearances this term have lasted more than 26 minutes, and Lewis-Skelly was left on the bench during the recent 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

But he is still only 19 years old and appreciates it will take time for him to establish himself as a key player for Arsenal.

Lewis-Skelly snubs Chelsea approach

Even if Lewis-Skelly were open to joining Chelsea, Arsenal would not let it happen. They believe the teenager can become a top-class player in the future and do not want to sell him under any circumstances.

Arsenal tied Lewis-Skelly down to a new five-year contract in June, putting them in a strong negotiating position.

Real Madrid have also been linked with the six-cap England international, but either Los Blancos or Chelsea would have to put huge money on the table to get Arsenal thinking about a possible sale.

Arsenal fans will be very glad to hear that Lewis-Skelly does not want to join Chelsea, as such a move would damage the club’s reputation. It would be reminiscent of the hugely controversial £5m deal that saw Ashley Cole head to Chelsea in September 2006, with William Gallas going in the opposite direction.

Analysis: Chelsea’s left-back search

Lewis-Skelly might be off the cards for Chelsea, but there is good reason to suggest they need to land an alternative left-back in 2026.

Jorrel Hato joined from Ajax in a £37m deal over the summer, but he struggled against Qarabag in the Champions League and was partly at fault for both goals conceded. That performance showed the 19-year-old still has plenty of learning to do.

Plus, Chelsea officials see Hato as a player who can operate as either a left-back or centre-half, so he might not always be available to cover for Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, but he needs an experienced backup who can push him more than Hato.

Chelsea have previously been linked with players such as Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes to solve this search.