Two factors will put Chelsea off signing Argentine starlet Nico Paz from Como, according to our transfer correspondent Dean Jones.

As Chelsea already have several options in the central attacking midfield position, there is little need for them to spend big money on Paz. Plus, Real Madrid plan to re-sign the playmaker in the future and will therefore stop any move to Stamford Bridge.

Jones said: “Recently, there have been a few reports about Chelsea looking at Nico Paz, with some claims that formal lines of communication were even opening up.

Nico Paz flourishing at Como

Joined Como from Real Madrid for just €6million in August 2024

Quickly became a key player for Cesc Fabregas’ side, making 35 Serie A appearances last term

Has notched four goals and four assists in 11 league matches this season

“I will not play down Chelsea interest in this player – he’s on brand with how they recruit in terms of his age, style and potential… but they already have such an abundance of players in the roles he would play, so I struggle to see it being particularly alluring.

“Chelsea do, of course, always have their eyes open to opportunities like this, and I do think they have been watching him at Como. The bigger problem, if they want him, is that Madrid would not let it happen.

“They are working on a long-term plan for him to make it with them and, from what I hear, the player is completely on board with the pathway that has been set out.

“Until the day when Madrid tell him it’s not going to work out, I cannot see this working for Chelsea.”

Star destined for Real Madrid

On Monday, CaughtOffside claimed Chelsea have made an ‘official enquiry’ to see if they can land Paz in 2026. The report added that Arsenal are ‘trying to persuade’ him to join, while Tottenham Hotspur have had ‘an initial approach rejected’.

It was suggested Premier League clubs want to snare the six-cap Argentina international before his value surpasses €100million (£88m / $116m).

But Madrid will have the final say on Paz’s future. When selling him to Como last year, they included a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Xabi Alonso’s side can also re-sign Paz for €9m (£8m / $10m) in 2026, or for €10m (£9m / $11.5m) in 2027.

As things stand, Madrid view Como as simply a stepping stone for Paz before he shines upon his return to the Bernabeu.

Paz will have to compete with the likes of Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz for game time in the No 10 role at Madrid.

How Chelsea will respond

Chelsea, meanwhile, may be disappointed to miss out on a top talent such as Paz, though Enzo Maresca has several other No 10s he can use.

Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are his best options. Pedro is currently deputising for Palmer while the Englishman pushes to return from a groin injury.

Enzo Fernandez can play in a more advanced midfield role if needed, while Facundo Buonanotte and Julio Enciso could emerge as long-term options for Maresca.

Chelsea spent £2m to sign Buonanotte on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and they will have matching rights for the player next summer.

Enciso swapped Brighton for Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg in a £13.8m deal on September 1.

The Paraguayan is expected to develop with Strasbourg for a year before officially joining Chelsea in summer 2026.

