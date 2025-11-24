Chelsea and Arsenal are both interested in Robinio Vaz

Chelsea have overtaken Arsenal in the pursuit of Marseille centre-forward Robinio Vaz, it has been claimed.

CaughtOffside report that ‘a major transfer battle’ has begun between Chelsea and Arsenal as both clubs have ‘set their sights’ on landing him. Chelsea and Arsenal’s interest has been piqued after he emerged as one of Ligue 1’s ‘standout’ young players this season.

Chelsea have acted on their interest in Vaz, ‘establishing contact’ with his agent and ‘maintaining open communication’ with Marseille chiefs.

In profile: Robinio Vaz

Spent time in the Sochaux academy before joining Marseille’s B team in August 2024

Made his first-team debut for Marseille against Lille in January

Represents France U20s on the international stage

CaughtOffside claim Chelsea are ‘exploring the possibility of launching a formal offer in January’, which would see them add Vaz to their portfolio of exciting young talent.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are ‘taking a more patient approach’ to the potential transfer. The Gunners have been ‘tracking’ his progress for several years but are less likely to make a January move.

Arsenal want to wait until Vaz has developed further, meaning they might not begin talks for him until next summer or beyond.

Chelsea, Arsenal target valued at €20-30m

Marseille are not looking to sell the Frenchman and are protected by his contract, which runs until June 2028.

It will likely take a bid worth €20-30million (£18-26m) to prise Vaz away from Marseille this winter – a high price for an 18-year-old. Marseille, though, feel this big fee is justified by his ‘rising status’ in the French game.

Vaz scored in just his second Ligue 1 appearance, while he has notched three goals and two assists in his last seven league outings.

Vaz is emerging as an important attacking weapon for Marseille, despite his tender age.

The teenager is quick and strong, allowing him to cause opposition defenders a host of problems. He is a natural finisher who also works hard when pressing – traits loved by elite clubs.

As mentioned previously, Chelsea’s mission is to land the best teenagers around, giving Enzo Maresca a hugely exciting squad for the future.

The Blues then either ship those players out on loan or promote them to the senior squad if they are deemed good enough.

It could be argued that there is a clearer route into the first team for Vaz if he chooses Arsenal over Chelsea.

Maresca can already utilise Liam Delap and Marc Guiu up front, while Emanuel Emegha and Dastan Satpayev will join in the summer.

Arsenal need a promising young striker after losing Chido Obi to rivals Manchester United in a bitterly disappointing move.

Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are Mikel Arteta’s main striker options, but there could be room for Vaz to join if Gabriel Jesus is sold.

London rivals could battle for three stars

Interestingly, Vaz is not the only player who could spark a transfer tussle between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Our transfer correspondent Dean Jones revealed earlier this month that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all watching Kenan Yildiz’s contract talks at Juventus.

Sources confirmed to us on Thursday that Chelsea will begin a new round of talks with Yildiz if Juve once again fail to meet his wage demands.

Plus, Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona have all been credited with interest in Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

The Brazilian enhanced his reputation over the weekend by scoring an impressive opener in Forest’s 3-0 away win at Liverpool.