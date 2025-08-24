Unai Emery is the driving force for Aston Villa to sign a Chelsea forward

Aston Villa are reportedly in ‘pole position’ to land a Chelsea forward who looks almost certain to move this summer, with the role of Unai Emery pivotal in the move.

Villa are yet to go big in the summer window, largely because of financial rules hanging over them. There have been suggestions that some big players might have to be sold, and that came true with Jacob Ramsey.

Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez have survived for now, and Evann Guessand and Yasin Ozcan have signed.

Another potential signing is that of Nicolas Jackson, who has been linked throughout the window, and that move seems to be getting closer.

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that Villa are the side to beat for him, with manager Emery playing a pivotal role.

“There’ll be a number of clubs looking at Nicolas Jackson in the last days of the transfer window,” he said.

“He’s out of favour at Chelsea, well down the pecking order, they have given him the green light to go, and there’s obvious links between Jackson and Unai Emery.

“Emery gave [Jackson] his La Liga debut at Villarreal, the two of them both have a good relationship, and Emery is hoping that will give his team the advantage as they follow up their interest in Jackson.

“It’s a deal they are working on and an agreement is a high possibility. Villa are in pole position.”

Villa want two Chelsea forwards

Jackson is not the only Chelsea forward who Villa are going after.

Links for his signing have been evident for a while, but the suggestion that Christopher Nkunku could head to Villa Park is newer.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Villa have made contact over the potential signing of Nkunku.

They are informed on the conditions to sign him this month, so they could end up with two Blues forwards in their lineup if they decide to go for both.

