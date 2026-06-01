Alonso rocked by £183m Chelsea exit claims as Real Madrid ‘ace card’ revealed

Xabi Alonso could lose two vital Chelsea stars this summer, with Real Madrid reportedly holding interest in three elite Premier League players.

Alonso was sacked by Real Madrid in January, and he has since agreed to join Chelsea on a four-year deal. The Spaniard is one of the best young coaches in the world, but he faces a huge task to make Chelsea competitive again.

Several Chelsea stars are unhappy after the team’s decline in the 2025-26 campaign, which was accelerated by the departure of Enzo Maresca and the failed appointment of Liam Rosenior.

The Blues dropped down to 10th in the Premier League, meaning they will not feature in any European competition, let alone the Champions League.

Midfield talisman Enzo Fernandez is frustrated with the situation and is open to leaving Stamford Bridge amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

According to Spanish source Defensa Central, Madrid president Florentino Perez sees the capture of Fernandez as an ‘ace card’ to guarantee him victory in the upcoming presidential elections, which will take place on June 7.

The report states that when Perez says publicly that ‘the best players want to play for Madrid’, Fernandez is among those he is ‘referring to’.

The Argentina international admitted during the March international break that he would like to move to Madrid one day, comparing it to Buenos Aires.

Chelsea originally paid £107m for Fernandez and value him at a whopping £120m. That has not put off Perez though, who has already approved the signing for new manager Jose Mourinho.

We revealed on Thursday that Madrid could try to bring down that £120m price tag by offering Chelsea a cash-plus-player deal.

Madrid also hold interest in Fernandez’s Chelsea team-mate Marc Cucurella and City defender Josko Gvardiol.

As per The Athletic, Cucurella is ‘willing to leave Chelsea’, and the club will sell if the ‘right price’ is offered.

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Marc Cucurella, Josko Gvardiol both on Real Madrid radar

The 27-year-old, who originally cost Chelsea £56m rising to £63m, is among the players Madrid are considering as they search for a new left-back, though it remains to be seen whether Cucurella emerges as their No 1 target.

The report adds that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been in contact with Cucurella’s entourage, while ex-Chelsea boss Maresca is keen to reunite with him at City.

Gvardiol is another option for Madrid as he can thrive as either a left-back or centre-half.

Spanish outlet AS report that Gvardiol would like to move to the Bernabeu if Madrid make an offer.

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey revealed on May 9 that both Madrid and Bayern Munich have made contact for the Croatian.

According to the latest from fellow TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher, Bayern are leading the charge for Gvardiol, while Barca have stepped up their own pursuit.

City insist Gvardiol will stay and remain a crucial part of their long-term project. However, sources suggest he would like to join Bayern the most out of his potential suitors, giving City concern, and Madrid serious competition.

Meanwhile, Maresca and City are planning to move for a £31m Chelsea star, we can reveal.

Elsewhere, Madrid have made a decision on whether they will sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United.