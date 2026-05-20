Alonso eyes 139-goal forward Liverpool love in brilliant first Chelsea move

Xabi Alonso is preparing for his first transfer window as Chelsea manager and could sting former club Liverpool by signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United, according to a report, with a Bayer Leverkusen reunion also on the cards.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with appointing Alonso ever since Jurgen Klopp’s departure in summer 2024. However, Alonso opted to remain at Leverkusen for another year before taking on the Real Madrid job.

Things did not work out for the 44-year-old at Madrid, but he remains one of the most coveted young coaches in the world.

Many Liverpool fans are angry with the club’s decision to stick with Arne Slot, as this has allowed Chelsea to pull off a major coup by making Alonso their new boss.

Crucially, Alonso is Chelsea’s new manager – rather than head coach – which means he will be heavily involved in transfers.

The Guardian state that Alonso’s Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in pursuing Bowen, who could leave West Ham if they are relegated.

West Ham ‘will need to raise more than £100m’ if they drop down to the Championship, and there is ‘growing interest’ in Bowen from several ‘top sides’.

While Chelsea’s pursuit of the England ace is not ‘advanced’ yet, they see him as a player who would add much-needed experience and leadership to Alonso’s youthful squad.

Bowen is also a proven Premier League goalscorer, unlike some of their past signings. Indeed, he has managed 139 career goals in 418 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea like the 29-year-old’s versatility, as he could provide Estevao and Pedro Neto with competition at right wing or operate as a centre-forward.

Liverpool would be disappointed to see Bowen link up with Alonso at Stamford Bridge. They are ‘long-term admirers’ of the player, with interest dating back to Klopp’s time in charge.

The Athletic confirmed recently that he is among six Premier League attackers on Liverpool’s radar.

With West Ham having to consider a potential firesale, Man Utd are plotting a double swoop worth £100m.

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Alonso targets Bowen, Tapsoba for Chelsea

Although, sources told us on May 12 that Bowen’s love for West Ham is so strong that he might consider remaining with the club to help them gain immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Of course, West Ham are not relegated yet. Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday means it will go down to the final day. West Ham need to beat Leeds United and hope Spurs lose to Everton to stay up.

In terms of other players Alonso could snare for Chelsea, we can exclusively reveal the Blues are debating a big summer move for Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

Alonso wants his new club to open talks for a Newcastle United star, too.

As many as five new players might arrive at Chelsea this summer, it has been claimed.