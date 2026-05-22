Xabi Alonso could kickstart his Chelsea reign with the shock capture of Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, it has been claimed, with reports also revealing two other targets.

Chelsea have decided to make Alonso their new manager, rather than head coach, to reflect his standing in the global game. The Spaniard has penned a four-year contract and been tasked with steering Chelsea back to the summit of the Premier League and regular silverware.

Crucially, Alonso’s status as manager means he will have a bigger say on transfers than his predecessor, Liam Rosenior.

There is already plenty of speculation around which players Chelsea could sign and offload at the request of the former Real Madrid boss.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Chelsea have entered the race for Man City icon Silva following Alonso’s arrival.

Chelsea have ‘already expressed interest’ in the midfielder and are providing Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and AC Milan with competition for his services.

Silva has confirmed he will end his glittering nine-year spell at the Etihad this summer, leaving as a free agent following the expiry of his contract.

The report explains how Atleti have identified the Portugal star as a replacement for Orlando City-bound Antoine Griezmann, but Chelsea are aiming to scupper their plan by keeping Silva in the Premier League.

Silva immediately joining Chelsea from City would be a huge surprise as it would anger supporters who have loved watching him for the last nine years. Although, Alonso’s arrival at Chelsea certainly gives them more appeal.

When asked about his next move, Silva said: “I want to decide between the end of the season and the start of national team training to have a clear head. So as not to mix things up, because the World Cup is too important to be thinking about other things.”

Pressed on whether a switch to Saudi Arabia has been fully ruled out, the playmaker added: “I could answer, but from a negotiating point of view it doesn’t make much sense.

“I prefer not to answer… I have contacts, I know of some intentions, I know who wants it, who doesn’t, who might eventually want it, I haven’t discussed values, there’s nothing on the table.

“It’s not worrying. I’m relaxed. I have good options. I have preference orders. Whatever comes up will always be good.”

Jarrod Bowen and Edmond Tapsoba are two other players who could follow Alonso to Stamford Bridge.

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Chelsea also tracking Bowen, Tapsoba

It emerged on Wednesday that Chelsea are battling Liverpool and Manchester United for Bowen, whom West Ham United will need to sell if they are relegated.

We revealed earlier this week that Chelsea are weighing up a move to reunite Alonso with his former Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Tapsoba.

Silva, meanwhile, could go in the opposite direction to a Chelsea starter who is pushing to leave amid interest from City.

A report has already named five players Alonso deems as unsellable, as the 44-year-old coach has seemingly decided his key leadership group.

Plus, we understand Barcelona are waiting on Alonso’s verdict over a huge potential Chelsea sale.