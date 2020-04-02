London giants held advanced talks with Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker

Chelsea were believed to be on the brink of signing Alisson Becker before the Brazilian goalkeeper made the switch from Roma to Liverpool.

The Athletic report that the Blues were in “advanced talks” with the Reds stopper, who was interested in switching Italy for England and trying his luck in the Premier League.

Instead, Alisson was snapped up by Liverpool for £67million in the summer of 2018, quickly emerging as a vital figure as the Merseysiders lifted the 2019 Champions League and opened up a massive 25-point lead in this season’s Premier League title race before football was suspended.

This will surely go down as one of the great ‘one that got away’ stories.

While the captures of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk turned the Liverpool defence from a creaking unit into the best in England – for the second season running Jurgen Klopp’s men have conceded fewest goals in the top flight – Chelsea have struggled at the back.

In particular, Blues boss Frank Lampard has been troubled by the goalkeeping position, switching between Kepa Arrizabalaga and veteran Willy Caballero.

Arrizabalaga initially looked to be the solution when he surpassed Alisson as the world’s costliest goalkeeper when Chelsea signed him for £71.6million from Athletic Bilbao.

But he’s made a series of mistakes, leaving the No.1 spot a problem area again.

It’s emerged that Chelsea eased back on their pursuit of Alisson when the Stamford Bridge outfit believed they could persuade Thibaut Courtois to remain in London rather than switch to Real Madrid.

That didn’t happen, with Courtois ending his seven-year stay with Chelsea by penning a six-year deal with Real.

And while they took their eye off the ball with Alisson, Liverpool swooped to make the Samba star one of their most important signings and shore up a position that had handicapped the Reds for season after season.

While Liverpool have conceded just 21 goals this term, Chelsea have shipped 39.

Lampard’s men are fourth in the table but, fuelled by uncertainty between the posts, their leaky defence threatens to cost them a place in the Champions League.